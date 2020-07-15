Coming back to Congresbury feels like home says teenager Harding after a friendly ton

Cameron Harding scored 100 runs from 95 deliveries in their 137 run victory over Weston. Archant

Congresbury’s Cameron Harding said his return to the club is like being back at home again.

The 19-year-old all-rounder started his cricket career with Congresbury, before leaving the club to sign for Clevedon, where he stayed for two years, before resigning for Justin Yau’s side ahead of the new season.

And Harding admitted his second debut for the club was “amazing” after the teenager hit a century during their game with local rivals Weston last Saturday to start the delayed 2020 season.

“It felt so good to be back at what felt like home again,” said Harding.

“It was good to see a decent crowd watching, even for a friendly match. That shows how far Congresbury have progressed recently.

“It’s been an amazing transition, the club have been so welcoming and the group has been fairly tight knit even during this Covid period.

“It felt really weird to be honest, I’m sure everyone felt the same.

“Some of the guidelines took a while to get used to, but we got there in the end and made a good performance.

“It was all worth it, though, everyone was extremely happy that we could get on the field and get a game in.

“I’ve experienced nothing but positives from the club and I am excited to continue to be around the club for the rest of the season and foreseeable future.

“We have a very exciting team and I’m thoroughly looking forward to the future.”

Harding’s century came in 95 balls and, despite scoring ‘countless’ hundreds before he said it felt ‘amazing to get to the milestone’.

He added: “It was good fun, I didn’t have the best season last year so the early runs in the season have definitely helped with my confidence.

“With a couple of people joining the club since I left a couple years ago, it was good to show them what I could do on the field. Hopefully I can have a nice run of form at continue a good start.”

The two sides are set to meet again in a return friendly on Saturday at Devonshire Road before a short league season starts on July 25 and Harding said: “It should be a tight game and hopefully we can come through with another win, but it’s more important that we get the fixture in and have a good day.

“More runs would be of preference but at this stage of the season we are all happy to be playing the game we love.”