Harding says it’s ‘good to be back’ with Congresbury following spell with Clevedon

Cameron Harding has said he is more motivated to do well on his return to Congresbury after two seasons with Clevedon.

Cameron Harding said it is ‘good to be back’ on his return to Congresbury after two seasons with nearby Clevedon.

During his first spell at the club, the 19-year-old scored 621 league runs in Congresbury’s Bristol & District League Premier Division title-winning side in 2017, including three fifties and one century, as well as taking 27 wickets at an average of 19.52.

He left to sign for Clevedon one year later and, after being part of their victorious West of England Premier League winning side in 2018, Harding would enjoy two more seasons with the club before heading to New Zealand at the tail end of last year.

There he spent time in Napier as a private tutor teaching cricket in a local school and playing for Cornwall Cricket Club.

“Cricket over there is massive in their summer. The weather conditions are lovely to play cricket,” said Harding.

“It was a good experience, the standard was very good. It was well worth doing and I would encourage anybody to take six months out to go and play somewhere else and enjoy it.

“You just get into their culture and you have so many new experiences, which is 100 per cent worth it.

“It’s given me an extra season of cricket and not having to wait six months before the season starts again.

“It’s perfect really, it just gives me experience in a different environment, different conditions, hopefully when we start again, I can use that to my advantage and put on some good performances.”

Despite originally planning to be in New Zealand for six months, his time was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but Harding says the lessons he learned in New Zealand has helped him become a better player ahead of the new campaign.

He added: “Even though I have had the season away, as soon as I knew I was coming home I was buzzing for the season.

“I have been netting a lot as my little bit of exercise for the day. I’m gutted but I’m excited and can’t wait for it to start again.

“I am more motivated now to do well after being away and hopefully we can get it going soon but we will see what happens.

“It means so much, my dad grew up playing for Congresbury, I played there, my brother has played there. Almost all of my mates have grown up playing for Congresbury, it feels good to be back and even though I left I came back because I knew I would always be welcome.”