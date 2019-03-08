Harris delighted to help out with maiden half-century for Weston as team wins again

Scott Harris in action for Weston during their win over Taunton Deane Archant

Scott Harris says Weston are growing in confidence after picking up their third win in a row, away to table-topping Taunton Deane last weekend.

Despite opening their season with four defeats, Saturday's game saw the visitors end Taunton's unbeaten run, after dismissing them for 119, and move up to sixth in the table.

And with the club on the rise, Harris says he is happy with how his side have grown in the last few weeks.

"We are growing in confidence," he said.

"We had a shaky start to the season but we are improving every week and it's starting to show in the results.

"We have been working hard in training ever since pre-season, so we knew that it would only be a matter of time before results would start going our way.

"We have managed to turn it back around. It's a great feeling but we know there's a long way to go in the season and have a lot more work to do"

Harris, a summer signing from Cheddar, was the leading run scorer in Somerset League Division Two last season when he scored 661 runs with three hundreds.

And after claiming his first half-century for Weston in their four-wicket win, he said he was delighted to reach the landmark and is settling well into life with his new club.

"Yeah I'm thrilled to have registered my first score of 50 for the club," he added.

"Mainly because it has contributed to an important win for the team. It's been great joining Weston. It's a superb club with a fantastic atmosphere and top facilities.

"My personal goals are to keep contributing to the team performances, helping the team to keep this run of form going for as long as we can."

The opening batsman was also full of praise for head coach Sam Trego.

He added: "Sam has been great, making sure we've been going into each game fully prepared and with confidence that we will get a result."

With Weston back in action at Devonshire Road this weekend against Shapwick & Polden, Harris hopes that they can keep their good run going.

He said: "We've just got to keep performing our skills to a high standard and hopefully we will come out with the win."

Taunton Deane

S Loud run out 0

G Dvey c Belcher b Leeks 24

T Harlow c Plummer b Trego 0

C Harrison b Davidson 20

H Smith c Belcher b Davidson 0

H Thomas c Plummer b Cox 18

L Williams c Trego b Cox 3

M Derham c Plummer c Cox 7

R Pryke c Plummer b Trego 2

E Mellor lbw Leeks 11

J Squire not out 8

Extras 26

Total (36.1 overs) 119

Bowling: Trego 9-0-25-2, Cox 9-0-35-3, Leeks 7.1-2-25-2, Davidson 9-3-19-2, Kearsey 2-0-10-0.

Weston

S Harris c Loud b Mellor 50

J Press lbw Squire 0

P Trego c Pryke b Derham 9

T Ahmed lbw Squire 0

M Kearsey b Harrison 30

C Davidson c Davey b Harrison 2

W Plummer not out 6

G Cox not out 9

Extras 15

Total (6 wkts, 32.5 overs) 121

Did not bat: K Belcher, A Leeks, M Knight.

Bowling: Squire 6-0-20-2, Derham 6-1-27-1, Harrison 9-2-29-2, Pryke 5-1-16-0, Mellor 5-0-16-1, Williams 1.4-0-7-0.