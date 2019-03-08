Advanced search

Congresbury suffer first loss of season as Knowle duo hit centuries in 123-run success

PUBLISHED: 13:30 29 May 2019

Jack Richardson Bowling for Congresbury to Knowle's Daryl Losper

Jack Richardson Bowling for Congresbury to Knowle's Daryl Losper

Archant

Congresbury tasted defeat for the first time this season as they were put to the sword by a strong Knowle side at the King George V Playing Field.

On a beautiful batting surface Congresbury captain Justin Yau lost the toss and the home side were asked to bowl first.

Joe Thompson removed the dangerous Ollie Haynes with the second ball of the match, with a well taken caught and bowled dismissal.

However, this was as good as it got for Congresbury with the South-African duo of Daryl Losper and Ryan Pietersen playing some brilliant shots as they both recorded centuries and built a partnership of 250 runs.

Despite the dominance of Losper and Pietersen the hosts fought back strongly with Jack Richardson finally removing Losper for 120 and Jack Kearns taking the two wickets of Pietersen on 112 and Knowle captain Joe Brimble.

An excellent catch from wicketkeeper Jos Tomlinson gave Mick Edmunds a deserved wicket of Charlie Horwood before Yau ran out Sam Britton to give Congresbury three valuable bonus points.

With the target a formidable looking 317 Congresbury's reply got off to a terrible start as Yau was dismissed from the second ball of the innings.

Things didn't get much better as Lloyd Richardson was removed by a beauty from left-arm quickie Britton.

Neal Frost, who had opened the batting with Yau, played some glorious cover drives, despite pulling a calf muscle early on, but was eventually removed for 22 when he dragged one onto his own stumps from Jacob Reeves.

With Congresbury in big trouble Edmunds (43) and Joe Thompson (45) formed an excellent partnership but when both were dismissed trying to increase the scoring rate, the match was as good as over.

Contributions from Toby Lawrence (18), James Vowles (16) and Jack Richardson (17) helped the hosts to three batting bonus points, but it was not enough to mount a serious challenge as they were bowled out for 193.

Congresbury will look to bounce back next week as they take on Stapleton away at the Sleepy Hollow.

The Kismet Man of the Match award went to Neal Frost for his battling display and constant determination to defy a leg injury for most of the afternoon.

