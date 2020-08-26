Advanced search

In-form Overton helps Somerset wrap up win

PUBLISHED: 07:18 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:18 26 August 2020

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Craig Overton finished with match figures of nine for 51 as Somerset wrapped up a thumping 314-run Bob Willis Trophy win over Gloucestershire at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

After a delayed start, the hosts needed just 15 minutes to claim Gloucestershire’s last two wickets and move to the top of the Central Group.

Overton took one of them and the last fell to Jack Brooks to complete a game dominated by Somerset’s potent seam attack.

The hosts took 20 points to boost increasing hopes of reaching the Lord’s final, while Gloucestershire had to settle for three having been comprehensively outplayed.

Play began at 1.45pm after more heavy overnight rain had saturated the outfield, with Brooks returning with five balls of an over to complete from the previous evening.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell then threw the ball to Overton, who struck with his third ball of the day from the River End.

Josh Shaw failed to keep down a rising leg-side delivery and George Bartlett dived forward to take a good low catch at mid-wicket.

Shaw departed for a duck and, with the sun shining after all the rain of the previous two days, Somerset closed in on a quick finish.

It came in the next over, bowled by Brooks, as Tom Lammonby clung onto a sharp catch above his head at backward point to dismiss Matt Taylor for three.

Somerset have now won three out of four Bob Willis Trophy games and it would almost certainly have been four had bad weather not robbed them of victory over Warwickshire in their previous game.

Their seam attack looks as good as any in the competition and they will go into their final match against Worcestershire at New Road (September 6) as favourites to win the group.

Attention now turns to the Vitality Blast T20 and trips to Birmingham Bears and Northamptonshire on Friday (6.30pm) and Sunday (2pm), before they host Glamorgan on Tuesday (6.30pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In-form Overton helps Somerset wrap up win

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Slimbridge 1 Weston 2: Super-sub Kempster nets Seagulls late winner

Ryan Jones in action for Weston during their 2-1 victory over Slimbridge at Thornhill Park. Picture: Josh Thomas

Former mayor to cycle from Essex to Burnham for hovercraft charity

Former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARB

Weston come into today’s pre-season friendly with Slimbridge for their second game in three days following their 1-0 defeat to Clevedon Town at The Everyone Active Stadium. Can The Seagulls return to winning ways tonight?

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores the winner from the spot in front of the socially distanced crowd at the Everyone Active Stadium. Picture: Tony Merrett.