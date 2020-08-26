In-form Overton helps Somerset wrap up win

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket

Craig Overton finished with match figures of nine for 51 as Somerset wrapped up a thumping 314-run Bob Willis Trophy win over Gloucestershire at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

After a delayed start, the hosts needed just 15 minutes to claim Gloucestershire’s last two wickets and move to the top of the Central Group.

Overton took one of them and the last fell to Jack Brooks to complete a game dominated by Somerset’s potent seam attack.

The hosts took 20 points to boost increasing hopes of reaching the Lord’s final, while Gloucestershire had to settle for three having been comprehensively outplayed.

Play began at 1.45pm after more heavy overnight rain had saturated the outfield, with Brooks returning with five balls of an over to complete from the previous evening.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell then threw the ball to Overton, who struck with his third ball of the day from the River End.

Josh Shaw failed to keep down a rising leg-side delivery and George Bartlett dived forward to take a good low catch at mid-wicket.

Shaw departed for a duck and, with the sun shining after all the rain of the previous two days, Somerset closed in on a quick finish.

It came in the next over, bowled by Brooks, as Tom Lammonby clung onto a sharp catch above his head at backward point to dismiss Matt Taylor for three.

Somerset have now won three out of four Bob Willis Trophy games and it would almost certainly have been four had bad weather not robbed them of victory over Warwickshire in their previous game.

Their seam attack looks as good as any in the competition and they will go into their final match against Worcestershire at New Road (September 6) as favourites to win the group.

Attention now turns to the Vitality Blast T20 and trips to Birmingham Bears and Northamptonshire on Friday (6.30pm) and Sunday (2pm), before they host Glamorgan on Tuesday (6.30pm).