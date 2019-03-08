Cricket: New deal for Kerr; Banton signs for Brisbane

Somerset's Jason Kerr and Tom Banton (pics PA) Archant

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr has signed a new two-year contract extension that will run to the end of the 2022 season.

Kerr, who was promoted from his role as assistant coach in October 2017, led Somerset to the Royal London One-Day Cup trophy this year, while they were pipped by Essex to the Specsavers County Championship crown last month.

"I'm incredibly excited with where we are as a club and to be able to take it forward over the next few years means the world to me," he told Somerset's official website.

"We've laid some really strong foundations over the last two years and I can see us going from strength to strength.

"The commitment of everyone in the dressing room is unrivalled. That is a huge strength of ours and if we keep improving in the way that we have done this year I see no reason why we can't go one better in the near future."

Meanwhile, Somerset wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Banton will play for Brisbane Heat during the forthcoming Big Bash League campaign.

The 20-year-old, who was called up to England's Twenty20 squad for the tour of New Zealand following a breakthrough summer at Taunton, will represent the Heat in their first eight games.

Banton was named PCA Young Player of the Year last week after hitting 533 runs in the Specsavers County Championship, 454 in the Royal London One-Day Cup and 549 in the Vitality Blast.

Banton will be joined by former South Africa batsman AB De Villiers plus Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Zahir Khan as the Heat's overseas players.

He told the Heat's official website: "If you had asked me at the start of the summer would I imagine it going like this, I would have probably had a laugh and suggested you weren't serious.

"I was blown away when it was announced last week that AB was coming to join the Heat, so what was already going to be a huge experience just got bigger."

Heat coach Darren Lehmann added: "He was the talk of English cricket during their season. Outside the Ashes, Tom was the player that a lot of people were really excited to be watching, and with good reason."