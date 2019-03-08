Lympsham and Belvedere defeat Wembdon seconds with nine balls remaining

Jack Luff. Archant

Lympsham and Belvedere firsts hosted Wembdon seconds and were asked to field first after losing the toss.

The Wembdon opening pair got off to a positive start as the bowlers struggled to find a consistent line and length before Andy Taylor (1-39) made the breakthrough.

He had Pigden leg before wicket (17) with the score at 72 for 1.

George Nuttycombe (2-21) took the next two wickets after having Daniel James-Stone (65) caught behind by Pete Hooper and bowling Curd (32) to give the hosts a much-needed boost.

Sam McCrea (2-48) and Tom Gooding (3-42) bowled well at the end of the innings, picking up regular wickets as Rawles (13), Brooks (10), Howes (14), Ben Stone (19) and Cook (10) all fell and looking to increase the scoring rate as Wembdon's innings closed on 237 for nine off 45 overs.

In reply, Lympsham and Belvedere got off to a solid start as Mike Hosey and Dave Luff set the foundations against the accurate Wembdon opening bowlers, as Hosey made a fine 40 before he being bowled by Howes.

Jason Parsons (13) looked to take the attack to the bowlers before he was bowled by Howes.

Dave Luff was joined by Jack Luff, and they set about building a much-needed partnership.

Dave looked in good form, hitting 10 boundaries before he fell leg before to Dan James-Stone for 68.

McCrea (0) and Nathan Hancock (1) were soon dismissed, as James-Stone and Fagan squeezed the scoring rate.

Chadwick joined Jack Luff, who was scoring freely, and they looked to set up a finish.

With 51 required off six overs, Chadwick launched an attack, hitting 21 off a James-Stone over.

Howes (3-33) bowled well as he had Jack Luff (55) caught behind after a great innings that included nine boundaries.

Chadwick continued to attack, hitting five fours and three sixes, reaching 44 not out off 22 balls as Lympsham and Belvedere won with nine balls remaining.

Next week, the club travel to Broadway and Horton, looking to keep their place at the top of Division 3.

Lympsham Concrete's man of the match award went to Neil Chadwick for a powerful batting innings.