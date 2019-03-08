Lympsham & Belvedere get their own back on rivals to claim a third successive win

Lympsham & Belvedere picked up their third win a row in Somerset League Division Three after beating Broadway & Horton by 60 runs at home.

Looking to avenge their earlier defeat and having lost the toss, L&B were put in.

Dave Luff retired with a shoulder injury before Mike Hosey (8) was caught at the wicket off Russell Hilton.

Jack Luff joined Nathan Hancock, who was bowled by Dylan Lowman for 22.

And Luff looked to be in good touch, driving well down the ground and rotating the strike as Kevin Crockett (13) punished some loose deliveries, before being dismissed to make it 94-3.

Tom Gooding joined Luff and he made a deserved half-century before the innings closed on 275-3.

Luff, meanwhile, finished unbeaten on 148 after hitting 24 fours and two sixes.

The Broadway & Horton reply began in positive fashion before Sam McCrea made the breakthrough, clean bowling Spencer Larkman (17) and having David Cook (14) caught at point by Gooding.

Jon Youngs made an instant impact as Lowman (22) hit to Hancock on the deep mid-wicket boundary before Luff ran out Jamie Mudditt (19) as the batsmen looked confused in the middle.

McCrea (3-49) bowled a lively spell and dismissed the dangerous James Payne who was well caught by Luff at mid-on to leave Broadway and Horton on 86-5.

Youngs (2-25) bowled an accurate spell as he had Joel Smith (10) well caught low down at mid-wicket by Neil Chadwick before Fraser Lewis (6) was ran out by the accurate throw of McCrea.

Batting hero Luff came into the attack to bowl his off spin and was rewarded when Charlie Norman (52) gave him a simple caught and bowled opportunity before Gooding (1-28) removed Hilton (34), who was caught at point by Hancock.

Fittingly it was Luff (2-40) who finished the game by bowling Davis for 18 as L&B ran out comfortable winners as the visitors were all out for 215.

The Lympsham Concrete man of the match award went to Luff for his fantastic batting exploits, having scored his 148 off 120 balls. L&B do not play on Saturday.