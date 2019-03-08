Lympsham and Belvedere's season has been 'record breaking' says Stuart Bruce

Lympsham and Belvedere outside the Lympsham Sports Club Pavilion Bar. Archant

Stuart Bruce has hailed a "record breaking" season for Lympsham and Belvedere Cricket club.

Both the firsts and seconds were champions of their league and the 2XI also went through their season unbeaten.

L&B also clinched the the Midweek Division One title and the Stephenson Memorial Cup.

"That's why I used the term record breaking," Bruce said after looking back on the campaign.

"It might not the right term, spectacular would probably be one. unprecedented, you could probably put all the superlatives in a row and tick them.

"It will be a tough one to follow but in all seriousness we do look to next season we are looking to strengthen, we are looking to invest, put more money in the ground as well."

Chairman Bruce was really pleased with his team, who only merged together three years ago.

"It's really testament to the players on the field and how well they've applied themselves this year.

"Some real standout performances from both the first and second team.

"There are players that have been consistent and there are who have bought in incredible performances in specific games or rescued a game or taken us on to a really incredible victory."

Bruce was full of praise for Lympsham Allsorts.

"They bring a different brand of cricket." he added. "But the Midweek games have been fantastic, they bring music, they bring a lot of noise but they are a great bunch of lads.

"Tony James and all Midweek league sides that have all come to play here and have played against them have thoroughly enjoyed that as well."

Bruce says he enjoys being part of L& B and can't wait to see what what next season will thing.

"It's great to have a club like this that helps so many young and old enjoy their summer of sport," Bruce added. "There's a huge amount of hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

"There's people that give up their time on and off the field making what it is right now.

"As chair, I've got to be really grateful what they all do and that's parents, players, committee members, supporters, sponsors.

"It just shows when a lot of people, organisations come together what can be achieved but we won't rest on our laurels, we don't want this season to be a one off.

"We do want to keep stepping forward, we do want to keep growing and as the season finished last week we are looking forward to next season and how we can improve on this."