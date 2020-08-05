Lympsham & Belvedere pick up first victory with a big 118-run win over Middlezoy

Jamie Howson scored eight fours and two sixes on his way to 63 not out in L & Bs win over Middlezoy. Gary

Lympsham & Belvedere brushed aside Middlezoy to pick up their first win of the season at Lympsham Sports Club Ground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having lost the toss L&B were asked to bat first and Dave Luff and Nathan Hancock set about laying the foundations for their innings.

The pair batted sensibly in a partnership of 87 before Hancock (20) fell to leg before to Oli White.

Luff looked in fine touch, driving the ball beautifully as he passed his half-century before he fell for 53, after 11 boundaries.

Jack Luff was joined by Jamie Howson on his return to the club and they set about building on the well laid platform, punishing any loose bowling with ease.

Both were particularly severe on the spinners during a century partnership before Jack Luff (59) was well caught having played a powerful innings, including 10 boundaries.

Jason Parsons (10) came to the crease and hit two powerful boundaries before he was bowled by J Melmoth (2-51).

Tom Gooding (12) ran well allowing Howson to finish the innings in style on 63 not out, with 10 boundaries, as the hosts closed on 252-4 from 40 overs.

In reply Middlezoy were soon in trouble as another returnee Michael Broadhead bowled a superb opening spell to blow away the top order with accurate seam bowling.

First to go was Ben Robinson (four) before Gil White (nought) and Nick Jones (four) were trapped LBW, as Broadhead continued to wreak havoc.

Joseph Lear (nought) was caught by Dave Luff at mid-off and Max Wilkins (four) bowled as Broadhead had figures of 5-10 off five overs of impressive bowling.

Sam McCrea (0-12) bowled well without luck in six economical overs as Nathan Barnard was joined by Ben Pomeroy and they looked to rebuild the innings, playing sensibly and putting the bad ball away.

After Nick Chadwick (0-17) and Jack Neville (0-35) failed to make the breakthrough, Gooding was introduced into the attack and bowled the dangerous Barnard (42) in his first over to leave the score at 76-6.

In a fine spell he had Pomeroy (20) and White (two) caught by Parsons and Chadwick and then wrapped up the innings on 118 by bowling Matt Osborne and having Jim Melmoth (four) caught by George Nuttycombe at the wicket.

That sealed victory by 134 runs, as Ash Clapp finished on 14 not out.

The man of the match award, sponsored by Frank and Margaret Luff, went to Mike Broadhead for an excellent bowling display on his return ahead of L&B’s home match against Uphill.