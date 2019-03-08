Magnificent seven for Lympsham & Belvedere seconds

Cricket. BrianAJackson

Lympsham & Belvedere seconds recorded their seventh win in a row at Wembdon fourths by eight wickets maintaining their 100 per cent record to remain top of Somerset League Division Seven.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hosts were asked to bat first and Kevin Crockett struck an early blow when he bowled Hugh Hellings (4).

Robert Paul and Tim Hellings scored steadily until Crockett trapped Paul (30) in front with the score on 53.

Paul Davis bowled Mark Paling (1) soon after, but the Wembdon pair of Hellings and captain Joe Syvret added 75 for the fourth wicket, before Hellings (63) was stumped by Sam Neate off the bowling of Nilanjan Chatterjee.

From 144-4 Wembdon fell to 149-8 as Stuart Bruce took four quick wickets, bowling Syvret (20), Tom Stacey (0), Paul Cook (0) and having Olly Townsend (9) caught behind by Sam Neate.

A defiant ninth-wicket stand between Morgan Edwards and Graham Booker saw the home side innings ending on 177-9 with a direct hit from Chatterjee running out Edwards off the last ball of the innings.

L&B's response started rapidly as Kevin Crockett and Callum Neate raced to 26 after only two overs, however this included the wicket of Neate (5), bowled by Stacey.

Sam Neate joined Crockett and looked in good form until he was caught and bowled by Hugh Herrings for 14 to leave L&B on 55-2.

Crockett was joined by Brian Hosey and the pair picked up from their undefeated 104-run partnership last week against Purnell, keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Singles were the order of the day as they edged closer to the victory target as the home side pressed for a breakthrough which never came.

Crockett eased to his first half-century of the season finishing undefeated on 64 while Hosey remained undefeated on 49 in an unbroken partnership of 123 as victory was secured for the loss of just two wickets in the 36th over.

Crockett's 2-23 and 64 not out earned him the Edmundson Electrical man of the match award in an excellent team effort.