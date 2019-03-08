Weston fall to heavy defeat but seconds conquer Castle rivals to remain in second

Pete Jobling bowling for Uphill Castle as Weston's Andy Fear looks on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston were beaten by 247 runs by promotion hopefuls Winterbourne on a day to forget.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Losing the toss and asked to field first, Weston began by bowling tightly and fielding well and Chris Davidson made the breakthrough, removing Gloucestershire opener Chris Dent for 19.

Ben Slade and James Bracey rebuilt to take the score to 112, before smart fielding by Shabel Ahmed ran out Gloucestershire keeper-batsman Bracey.

At halfway, Winterbourne were 125-2 before it all went downhill for Weston, as Slade made his way to an excellent hundred.

With Weston trying to keep it to a competitive total, poor fielding and several dropped catches led to Winterbourne racing away.

In searing heat and on a flat wicket, Sam Trego's bowlers were let down as mistakes crept in as Sam Bracey reached his century clearing the ropes many times.

Alex Leeks (2-40) returned at the death to remove Slade for 148 and Bracey for 137, but the damage was done as Winterbourne posted 355-4.

In return, Weston lost Press in the second over, before Ahmed (16) was removed thanks to a well taken catch by Aaron Blake.

Harris followed soon after before Pete Trego reached 25 and was trapped lbw by Dent.

A mixture of poor shots and bad luck quickly accounted for the rest of the line-up as Weston were all out for just 108, with Dent picking up five wickets.

Winterbourne were helped by excellent fielding and catching and showed exactly why they are pushing for promotion.

Weston sit in sixth place as they travel to North Perrott this Saturday looking to avenge the home defeat on the opening day of the season.

The seconds beat local rivals Uphill Castle by eight wickets to strengthen their promotion chances with a 32-point win, staying second in the table.

Uphill won the toss and batted first but progress was slow, although Weston couldn't make the breakthrough despite some good bowling from the visitors.

Spinner Sam Goodhew continued the good work, picking up one wicket for just 21 runs from his nine overs.

There were wickets for Lauren Filer, Matt Knight, Tom Court and Matt Kearsey as Uphill reached 173-7 from 45 overs, with Lloyd (52) top scoring.

In reply, Weston opener Dom Mayo chipped a catch back to the bowler from the very first ball.

But Matt Blamire (25) settled the ship and the experienced pair of Matt Kearsey (69*) and Andy Fear (70*) knocked off the runs in the 31st over with no real issues.

Forte Financial player of the patch honours went to Matt Kearsey.