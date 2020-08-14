Mixed success for Congresbury Cricket Club teams last weekend

North Perrott Cricket Club's Max Dicker hitting the winning runs as Congresbury's Jos Tomlinson watches on. Archant

It was another mixed weekend for Congresbury Cricket Club as they claimed two victories from three matches.

On Saturday, both their firsts and seconds claimed victories against teams in higher divisions.

The First XI claimed an 11-run victory over Bishopston with Mick Edmunds starring, as he smashed home 114.

Mike Fisher was the hero for the Second XI, scoring 145 from just 115 deliveries. He was supported by Howie Payne (62) as they recorded a 37-run win over Blagdon firsts,

On Sunday, the First XI welcomed North Perrott to King George the V Playing Field in the regional final of the National Village Cup.

The hosts captain Justin Yau won the toss and elected to bat on a used wicket.

Despite the loss of Mike Fisher early on the pair of Yau and Cam Harding took the attack to the Perrott bowlers, moving the score to 110-1.

However, when Harding (38) and Yau (60) were both removed by Whorlow a collapse quickly followed.

With spin bowling doing the damage Lloyd Richardson, Jack Kearns, Toby Lawrence, Jack Richardson and James Vowles all fell cheaply.

However, with Mick Edmunds going on the attack and Sam Evans playing the blocking role Congresbury scraped their way up to 213 all out, with Edmunds unbeaten on 54.

Following the interval the home team’s bowlers started tidily but were given a setback when Harding twisted his ankle and was unable to continue.

Luckily, Edmunds continued his weekend heroics and bowled brilliantly, claiming two key wickets of Retter and Eckland as Perrott stumbled to 70-2 off 20 overs.

However, Whorlow and Rowswell began to expand and a partnership of 88 turned the game back in the favour of the visitors.

With the score on 142-2 Evans claimed the big wicket of Whorlow for 54 but Perrott continued to march towards their total.

However, two quick wickets from Richardson and Yau including a brilliant stumping by Jos Tomlinson gave the hosts hope.

Yau, who had bowled brilliantly during the game, gave himself the difficult task of defending five from the final over.

But, the fourth ball was hoicked to the mid-wicket boundary to give Perrott a tense last over victory.

Despite the defeat Congresbury played some excellent cricket against a strong opposition and are next in action on on August 22 when they host Bedminster firsts.