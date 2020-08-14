Advanced search

Mixed success for Congresbury Cricket Club teams last weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:30 16 August 2020

North Perrott Cricket Club's Max Dicker hitting the winning runs as Congresbury's Jos Tomlinson watches on.

North Perrott Cricket Club's Max Dicker hitting the winning runs as Congresbury's Jos Tomlinson watches on.

Archant

It was another mixed weekend for Congresbury Cricket Club as they claimed two victories from three matches.

On Saturday, both their firsts and seconds claimed victories against teams in higher divisions.

The First XI claimed an 11-run victory over Bishopston with Mick Edmunds starring, as he smashed home 114.

Mike Fisher was the hero for the Second XI, scoring 145 from just 115 deliveries. He was supported by Howie Payne (62) as they recorded a 37-run win over Blagdon firsts,

On Sunday, the First XI welcomed North Perrott to King George the V Playing Field in the regional final of the National Village Cup.

The hosts captain Justin Yau won the toss and elected to bat on a used wicket.

Despite the loss of Mike Fisher early on the pair of Yau and Cam Harding took the attack to the Perrott bowlers, moving the score to 110-1.

However, when Harding (38) and Yau (60) were both removed by Whorlow a collapse quickly followed.

With spin bowling doing the damage Lloyd Richardson, Jack Kearns, Toby Lawrence, Jack Richardson and James Vowles all fell cheaply.

However, with Mick Edmunds going on the attack and Sam Evans playing the blocking role Congresbury scraped their way up to 213 all out, with Edmunds unbeaten on 54.

Following the interval the home team’s bowlers started tidily but were given a setback when Harding twisted his ankle and was unable to continue.

Luckily, Edmunds continued his weekend heroics and bowled brilliantly, claiming two key wickets of Retter and Eckland as Perrott stumbled to 70-2 off 20 overs.

However, Whorlow and Rowswell began to expand and a partnership of 88 turned the game back in the favour of the visitors.

With the score on 142-2 Evans claimed the big wicket of Whorlow for 54 but Perrott continued to march towards their total.

However, two quick wickets from Richardson and Yau including a brilliant stumping by Jos Tomlinson gave the hosts hope.

Yau, who had bowled brilliantly during the game, gave himself the difficult task of defending five from the final over.

But, the fourth ball was hoicked to the mid-wicket boundary to give Perrott a tense last over victory.

Despite the defeat Congresbury played some excellent cricket against a strong opposition and are next in action on on August 22 when they host Bedminster firsts.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Mead Realisations submits plans for more than 90 homes in village

The north east boundary at Lynchmead Farm.

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Mead Realisations submits plans for more than 90 homes in village

The north east boundary at Lynchmead Farm.

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Mixed success for Congresbury Cricket Club teams last weekend

North Perrott Cricket Club's Max Dicker hitting the winning runs as Congresbury's Jos Tomlinson watches on.

Weston V AFC Totton LIVE BLOG:

Will Harvey finds the back of the net for Weston for his hat-trick in their 10-0 win over Banwell FC.

Armed Forces Charity keen to support veterans in need

SSAFA volunteer case workers Martha Luke, Keith Powis, Anne Kerruish and Lloyd Rosentall with SSAFA divisional coordinator Paul Denovan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston held to a draw with AFC Totton to maintain unbeaten pre-season

Action from Weston AFC Totton at The Optima Stadium as Seagulls are held to a 1-1 draw with The Stags. Pictue: Will.T.Photography

Weston Chairman’s XI come on top over under-19s in annual intra-club friendly

Weston under-19s fell just short of victory as a Chairman's XI won by 14 runs at Devonshire Road. Picture: Julie Mayo