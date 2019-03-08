Cricket: No fairytale finish for Somerset's Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick of Somerset acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of the match (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Marcus Trescothick was deprived of a fairy-tale farewell after Somerset were once again forced to settle for the runners-up spot in the Specsavers County Championship.

The retiring former England opener has been instrumental at the top of the order for Somerset over the last decade but, in his final season, he was largely a bystander as Essex secured a draw at Taunton to clinch the Division One crown.

As Somerset's wait for a championship pennant goes on, the PA news agency takes a look at their five second-placed finishes and Trescothick's role in them over the last 10 years.

2010: Having succeeded Australia opener Justin Langer as Somerset captain, Trescothick seemed set for a momentous first season in charge. The left-hander's 1,397 runs at 58.20 had lifted the club to within touching distance of a historic first title, but Nottinghamshire prevailed by virtue of winning more games when the teams finished level on points. To make matters worse, Somerset were beaten finalists in both of the limited-overs domestic finals, defeated in the Friends Provident t20 by Hampshire, who had lost fewer wickets. You could not make it up.

2012: Trescothick's ankle issues meant, for the first time since 2006, when he was largely preoccupied by England duty, he failed to surpass 1,000 runs in a season. Nick Compton, who averaged a shade under 100, and James Hildreth provided the bulk of the runs while Trescothick ended the season with a fine 146 against Worcestershire. By this stage, Warwickshire, the only team to beat Somerset in Division One that year when they came out on top at Edgbaston in April, had already been crowned county champions. Somerset's 10 draws across 16 fixtures ultimately came back to haunt them.

2016: Ten years on from the anxiety issues that eventually led to his international retirement, Trescothick was still churning out championship runs. In his first season since handing the captaincy over to another Australia opener in Chris Rogers, the evergreen 40-year-old amassed four centuries en route to 1,239 runs at 51.62. Three other batsmen reached four figures for Somerset, and though Trescothick led the way, their championship bid was scuppered by Middlesex, with Toby Roland-Jones' hat-trick propelling the London side to victory over Yorkshire and to the title by four points.

2018: Trescothick suffered a broken foot shortly before going on to register what would prove to be his 66th and final first-class hundred against a Lancashire attack led by England record Test wicket-taker James Anderson. The incident happened when Trescothick was five short of his ton, the veteran turning awkwardly on his right foot, with X-rays later revealing he had broken the fifth metatarsal on his right foot. Somerset, though, were never in a title battle as Surrey romped to glory by a whopping 46 points.

2019: With his 52 hundreds a club record and only Harold Gimblett amassing more than his 19,654 runs for the county, Trescothick's legacy was assured long before the start of the campaign. However, a lean start to the season, in which his top score was 23 in five matches, meant he gracefully made way. For much of the season it seemed Somerset would belatedly break their championship duck but Essex moved ahead after the penultimate round of fixtures, when Tom Abell's side succumbed to Hampshire seamer Kyle Abbott. The September rain ruined a Taunton decider against Essex though Trescothick came out to field in the closing stages, earning a deserved send-off from players and fans alike.