Advanced search

Coronavirus: No play this year ‘might be best for county cricket’

PUBLISHED: 07:36 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:36 10 May 2020

PA Sport

England's Alec Stewart leaves the field after being given out lbw to South Africa's Shaun Pollock, during the the third day of the fifth npower test at The Oval

England's Alec Stewart leaves the field after being given out lbw to South Africa's Shaun Pollock, during the the third day of the fifth npower test at The Oval

PA Wire/PA Images

Former England captain Alec Stewart admits it may be best for the long-term health of county cricket if there is no action this season.

The professional game in England and Wales remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and will not start until July 1 at the earliest.

While Stewart, who is now director of cricket at Surrey, remains hopeful that some county cricket will be played in 2020, he knows the game has to be realistic when it comes to making the big decisions that will impact on the next few years.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Stewart said: “If the county cricket is not a cost effective exercise then I can understand why there would be opposition and the view ‘why not save money and play next year?’

“Tough decisions have to be made for the health of individuals but (also) the health of the game. Those tough financial decisions will not just be about this year but will be important for the next five years as well.

“In financial terms county clubs are generally on the same level as division one or two football clubs and everyone will find it hard if for example it costs £30,000 a week for testing twice a week. Times that by 18 counties and then that is a massive figure.”

Stewart, who scored 8,463 runs in 133 Tests and another 4,677 runs in 170 ODIs for England, has also raised concerns about the impact a missed season could have on player development and is worried those players may also be hampered when it comes to winter tours abroad.

“It could be another year by the time they play again. By then they may have gone 18 months without any competitive cricket,” he added.

“A lot of younger players when they first leave school will go to Australia for the winter and play grade cricket. Will Australia be letting people in? We have the second highest death rate in the world.

“If you flipped it and asked would we be sending our lads to somewhere with the second highest death rate I think there would be doubts. That sounds negative. I will be as positive as possible, but I have to be realistic as well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus: No play this year ‘might be best for county cricket’

England's Alec Stewart leaves the field after being given out lbw to South Africa's Shaun Pollock, during the the third day of the fifth npower test at The Oval

Speedway: Somerset Rebels rookie Rowe relaxes on 18th birthday

Anders Rowe was in fine form for Somerset against Eastbourne (pic Colin Burnett)

The Big Bank Holiday Football Quiz - How much of a football ‘know-it-all’ are you?

The 2017, 100 Football Quiz

Best-ever side in Weston FC history, where are they now?

Weston's seventh placed finish during the 2012/13 season remains their highest ever position in the club's history.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24