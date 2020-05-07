Somerset players have contracts for The Hundred terminated

Somerset prospect Tom Banton hits four runs against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Players due to take part in The Hundred this summer have been informed their contracts have been terminated, including seven from Somerset.

Somerset's Eddie Byrom pulls into the on side against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo). Somerset's Eddie Byrom pulls into the on side against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo).

It was announced last week that the new tournament has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and players received a letter from the ECB saying their deals had been cancelled.

The eight men’s teams selected their squads in a draft in October, while the women’s teams were in the process of completing their squads from a number of player pools.

Among the players affected are Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe, who was among the London Spirit squad, as well as Craig Overton and Max Waller who were signed by Southern Brave.

Eddie Byrom and Tom Abell were due to play for Manchester Originals, while Lewis Gregory was named captain of Trent Rockets and Tom Banton had been signed by Welsh Fire.

Somerset's Tom Abell bats during the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord's Somerset's Tom Abell bats during the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord's

An ECB statement said: “We can confirm that a letter terminating current player contracts has been issued to all involved.

“This letter is necessary paperwork to legally update and inform players of the situation, which follows a notification last week around the launch of the new competition being moved to 2021.

“We are working closely with PCA on a number of options for players regarding next year’s launch.”

The new 100-ball competition, featuring eight city-based franchises rather than the traditional 18 counties, was due to begin on July 17.

Somerset's Lewis Gregory is bowled out by Sussex Sharks' Chris Jordan during the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day Somerset's Lewis Gregory is bowled out by Sussex Sharks' Chris Jordan during the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day

According to the Independent, contracted players had already received a percentage of their wages for the tournament but were due to receive the bulk of the money – around 80 per cent – at the conclusion of the tournament.

The newspaper said the outstanding sums totalled around £1million including coaches’ salaries.

Meanwhile, Weston youngster Lauren Filer was due to play for the Welsh Fire women’s team.

Somerset's Max Waller celebrates taking a catch to dismiss of Sussex Sharks' Philip Salt during the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston Somerset's Max Waller celebrates taking a catch to dismiss of Sussex Sharks' Philip Salt during the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

The Hundred Squads

London Spirit, men: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan; Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Roelof van der Merwe; Adam Rossington; Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mark Wood, Mason Crane; women: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Aylish Cranstone, Naomi Dattani; Charlie Dean, Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon; Freya Davies, Hannah Jones.

Oval Invincibles, men: Alex Blake, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy; Fabian Allen, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine; Sam Billings; Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Wood, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Sowter; women: Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Rachael Haynes, Fran Wilson; Marizanne Kapp, Laura Marsh, Dane van Niekerk; Rhianna Southby; Tash Farrant.

Southern Brave, men: Delray Rawlins, James Vince, David Warner, Ross Whiteley; Liam Dawson, Craig Overton, Andre Russell; Alex Davies, Ollie Pope; Jofra Archer, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Shadab Khan, Max Waller; women: Suzie Bates, Paige Scholfield, Stafanie Taylor, Danielle Wyatt; Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole, Sophia Dunkley, Fi Morris.

Craig Overton of Somerset claims the wicket of Tom Westley (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Craig Overton of Somerset claims the wicket of Tom Westley (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Birmingham Phoenix, men: Cameron Delport, Adam Hose, Kane Williamson; Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone; Chris Cooke, Riki Wessels; Henry Brookes, Pat Brown, Tom Helm, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Woakes, Adam Zampa; women: Ria Fackrell, Evelyn Jones, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss; Amy Jones; Isabelle Wong, Ashleigh Gardner, Kirstie Gordon.

Manchester Originals, men: Eddie Byrom, Joe Clarke, Wayne Madsen, Ed Pollock, Phil Salt; Tom Abell, Dan Christian; Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas; Marchant de Lange, Saqib Mahmood, Wayne Parnell, Matt Parkinson, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir; women: Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee; Georgie Boyce; Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld; Kathryn Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley.

Northern Superchargers, men: Aaron Finch, Tom Kohler-Cadmor, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth; Ed Barnard, Ben Stokes, David Wiese, David Willey; Ben Foakes, John Simpson; Brydon Carse, Richard Gleeson, Nathan Rimmington, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid; women: Lauren Winfield, Bess Heath, Alyssa Healy; Nicola Carey, Alice Davidson-Richards; Helen Fenby, Georgia Davis, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith.

Trent Rockets, men: Joe Root, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, D’Arcy Short; Lewis Gregory, Steven Mullaney, Rashid Khan, Luke Wright; Ben Cox, Tom Moores; Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Fletcher, Harry Gurney, Luke Wood, Matt Carter; women: Elyse Villani; Kathryn Bryce, Nat Sciver; Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Molineux, Mady Villiers.

Roelof van der Merwe of Somerset celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Paul Walter during Essex Eagles vs Somerset, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th August 2019 Roelof van der Merwe of Somerset celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Paul Walter during Essex Eagles vs Somerset, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th August 2019

Welsh Fire, men: Ben Duckett, Colin Ingram, Steve Smith, Ryan ten Doeschate; Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins; Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton; David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Ravi Rampaul, Mitchell Starc, Danny Briggs, Simon Harmer, Qais Ahmed; women: Georgia Henneseey, Meg Lanning, Sophie Luff; Bryony Smith; Beth Mooney; Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Lauren Filer, Jess Jonassen, Claire Nicholas.