Poor batting display proves costly as Congresbury slip to defeat against Bath seconds

Mick Edmunds in action for Congresbury against Bath Archant

A poor batting display saw Congresbury slip to defeat against Bath seconds at King George V Playing Field on Saturday.

With heavy rain falling overnight it was Bath who won the toss and elected to bowl.

The visitors opening bowler James Arney proceeded to bowl a very strange opening spell which included nearly 30 wides but the vital wickets of Justin Yau (one), Joe Thompson (five) and Jos Tomlinson (eight).

At 38-3 the hosts were in trouble and Lloyd Richardson and Mick Edmunds set about rebuilding the innings, playing sensibly and taking the singles on offer.

With the score on 97 Richardson was caught at extra cover for 24, before Edmunds (24) was caught on the boundary soon after as he attempted to increase the scoring rate.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as Jack Kearns (10), Mike Fisher (16) and James Vowles (eight) were all dismissed after threatening to score quickly.

When Jack Richardson was bowled round his legs for just three and Martin Ford followed soon after for just four, the home side found they had been dismissed for just 157 in 38 overs.

The visitors came out looking to score quickly in reply, with Ben Ackland and Charlie Brain striking Ford for several boundaries.

However, the introduction of Sam Evans and Jack Richardson stemmed the flow of runs and Evans was rewarded when he had Ackland caught behind for 25.

Richardson was next to get in on the act as he uprooted Brain's off stump with a vicious delivery.

But despite Evans and Richardson bowling exceptional spells they could not break the partnership of Australian Alain Hewitt and Kester Moseley.

The introduction of Mick Edmunds finally led to the breakthrough as he removed Moseley for 31, followed by Joe Jenkins for seven and Harry Scowen for a duck.

But despite an excellent team bowling performance, Congresbury could not deny Bath victory in the 47th over as Hewitt finished unbeaten on 59.

Congresbury will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday as they visit Bristol and Sunday sees them welcome Bath and local rivals Clevedon to King George V in the second group stage of the ECB National T20 competition.