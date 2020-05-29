Weston goalkeeper Purnell looking forward to new season
PUBLISHED: 21:30 29 May 2020
Will.t.Photography
Luke Purnell has said he is “looking forward” to Weston’s upcoming campaign as he looks to carry on where he left off.
The Seagulls number one made 29 appearances last season as he edges ever closer to make 300 games for the cub.
“I am really looking forward to this year, more so than ever,” Purnell said.
“I have missed being with everyone at The Optima and am hopeful we will bounce back with a title-winning year.”
“Luke is an exceptional goalkeeper at this level and above,” manager Scott Bartlett said.
“He is Weston through and through and loves the club. As with any player, he needs pushing to maintain his high standards both physically and mentally.
“We are delighted he will be working together with coach Steve Laker and our young academy keepers next season.”
Weston would also like to thank Ray Hancock for sponsoring Purnell last season.
