Weston have 'seven cup finals' says head coach Sam Trego

Weston Cricket Club Head Coach Sam Trego. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Head coach Sam Trego says Weston Cricket Club have "seven cup finals" starting with Taunton as they aim to avoid relegation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last weekend saw Midsomer Norton overcome Trego's men by one run at Devonshire Road.

Despite defeat, Trego still has the full backing of his side and is confident they can turn it around ahead of a crucial run this Saturday.

"I know I've got the support of the players, and I back my players on the pitch," he said.

"The boys know what is expected of them over the next seven weeks, and I'm sure we will turn this around.

"We really do have seven cup finals until the end of the season. This weekend's game will have a lot riding on it, as ourselves and Taunton are in a scrap at the wrong end of the table."

With Thamid Ahmed and Scott Harris both impressing last Saturday, Trego wants his side to keep going right to the end, starting with this week's game at Devonshire Road.

"It's been one of those seasons for us. I've been involved in almost 30 years of club cricket and lost a handful of games by one wicket or the off run here or there. So far this season, we've lost two games by one wicket and one game by one run.

"It suggests we are close to winning games, but it also suggests we haven't got that killer instinct to finish off sides when the winning line is in sight.

"We were so close to winning last weekend, with a positive approach with both bat and ball, that there's no reason to change that. A slice of luck that goes our way may be the difference this Saturday against Taunton."

Trego emphasised the importance of picking up what would be only their fourth win of the season.

"Last time we played Taunton, we had them 10-3 and then dropped catches, which ultimately cost us the game," he said.

"We have to be ruthless in everything we do, from now until the end of the season.

"They beat us by 100 runs, so, yes, they are a dangerous side - this league is full of upsets.

"Only four, five weeks ago, we beat Taunton Deane, which were top of the league and unbeaten.

"We need to be fully focused on our plans for Saturday and execute them as best we can."