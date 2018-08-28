Shaftesbury Road CC enjoy dodgeball challenge

Shaftesbury Road players face the camera with their dodgeball rivals (pic Paul Knight Photography) Archant

Shaftesbury Road Cricket Club players travelled to Bath to take part in a special dodgeball competition for charity recently.

The four-team tournament, held in an attempt to raise money for Weston Hospicecare, also included host club Bath Spartan, Chippenham Chargers and Trowbridge Tigers, with Shaftesbury Road enjoying their share of success on the day.

The Weston club recorded narrow victories over Chippenham and Trowbridge, but the final game proved a step too far as they ended up well beaten by Spartan.

The evening was rounded off by a last man standing competition, which was won by Shaftesbury Road founder Jake Mawford.

The club are planning to hold a sports quiz at The Bristol pub on 135-137 Milton Road, Weston at a later date as they aim to move closer to their 2019 target of £5.000.