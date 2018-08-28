Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shaftesbury Road CC enjoy dodgeball challenge

PUBLISHED: 08:03 05 February 2019

Shaftesbury Road players face the camera with their dodgeball rivals (pic Paul Knight Photography)

Shaftesbury Road players face the camera with their dodgeball rivals (pic Paul Knight Photography)

Archant

Shaftesbury Road Cricket Club players travelled to Bath to take part in a special dodgeball competition for charity recently.

The four-team tournament, held in an attempt to raise money for Weston Hospicecare, also included host club Bath Spartan, Chippenham Chargers and Trowbridge Tigers, with Shaftesbury Road enjoying their share of success on the day.

The Weston club recorded narrow victories over Chippenham and Trowbridge, but the final game proved a step too far as they ended up well beaten by Spartan.

The evening was rounded off by a last man standing competition, which was won by Shaftesbury Road founder Jake Mawford.

The club are planning to hold a sports quiz at The Bristol pub on 135-137 Milton Road, Weston at a later date as they aim to move closer to their 2019 target of £5.000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps

How Weston reacted to plan to place Banksy’s pinwheel in town centre

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse.

Jail appeal fails for ‘dreadful’ duo

Daniel Russell

Most Read

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps

How Weston reacted to plan to place Banksy’s pinwheel in town centre

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse.

Jail appeal fails for ‘dreadful’ duo

Daniel Russell

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Shaftesbury Road CC enjoy dodgeball challenge

Shaftesbury Road players face the camera with their dodgeball rivals (pic Paul Knight Photography)

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Patients benefit from new equipment after Weston Hospicecare’s successful appeal

Jenny Hobbs photographed sitting on her new reclining chair in Weston Hospicecare’s inpatient unit.

Weston College to open new construction industry training centre

Weston College's new Construction Industry training centre opens in the Spring

WIN: Tickets to see one-off screening of Dirty Dancing in Clevedon

Dirty Dancing.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists