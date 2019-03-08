Cricket: Shaftesbury Road win Midweek League thriller

Shaftesbury Road played their first competitive 11-a-side clash in the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League last Wednesday.

And it turned out to be a thriller against Huntpsill & District.

Having beaten defending Division One champions and Stephenson Cup holders Burnham on Sea in the first week of competition, Shaftesbury Road founder Jake Mawford chose to field first.

And it wasn't long before the visiting skipper was caught without troubling the scorers, as Mawford and Christoper Coombes both had success in the first six overs.

Edwards (37) hit back for Huntspill, but Neil Clark and Thomas Charles controlled the middle overs well, as Luke Purnell, Ricky Boycott-Bennett and Brian Mawford played their part to hold the visitors to 145.

Shaftesbury Road lost Jack Ford-Williams cheaply in reply, but captain Mawford and Boycott-Bennett provided some stability after Benjamin Whitcombe's run out.

Huntspill lost their wicketkeeper-captain to a dislocated finger, but the hosts lost Boycott-Bennett and Mawford, which left Clark (37) and Charles (31) to move the score along before falling with an over of each other.

It was left to Robbi Maggs and Purnell to continue the chase and two big sixes from the former saw the target brought down to eight from the last over.

Purnell hit one to cow corner for four and Maggs sealed victory with a quick single to deep mid-wicket.