Cricket: Somerset decide against appeal

Frustration for the Somerset fielders against Essex at Taunton in September (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Somerset County Cricket Club has, after an exhaustive review of the relevant appeal procedures, decided against appealing the decision of the Cricket Discipline Commission Panel to dock them points.

The panel ruled that the pitch for the County Championship match versus Essex on September 23 was "poor" and "was not the best quality pitch that the club was able to prepare".

And after deciding not to appeal, Somerset have released a statement which said: "This conclusion has been reached because it is clear that, in order to overturn the decision, the club would have to demonstrate conclusively to the panel who originally implemented the sanctions that they had come to the wrong decision.

"Such a heavy burden of proof is extremely difficult for any appellant to discharge.

"The club are very disappointed with the panel's decision but has concluded that it is in the best interest of all parties to move forward.

"We can now focus on preparing the team and the venue for the demands of the season ahead, with a specific focus on performing successfully, with a highly talented and competitive group of players and a clear focus on developing broader strategies to support this objective through our teams off the field.

"The club notes the strong message the panel ruling sends to all first-class counties. There will be no further comment on this matter."

Somerset finished as runners-up to Essex in the Specsavers County Championship, but won the Royal London One-Day Cup after beating Hampshire in the final at Lord's.