Golf club hires former Somerset cricketer to be its ambassador

Cricketer Peter Trego at Taunton cricket ground. Picture: Christopher Jones Credit: christopher jones / Alamy Stock Photo

Former Somerset cricketer Peter Trego has been hired by Brean Golf and Country Club to be an ambassador.

A keen golfer, Mr Trego, will help the club launch a programme of events at the resort.

He said: "I'm pleased to be working closely with the team at Brean Golf and Country Club to bring some new and exciting sporting events to the area for the whole community to enjoy."

He will host his first event at the club, a charity evening in aid of the Alzheimer's Society, with former Newcastle United and Manchester United football player Keith Gillespie, on February 1.

Visitors and members to the club are also able to join Peter for a round of golf, or book lessons with PGA-qualified instructor Andrew March.

Mr Trego, who was born in Weston, made his debut for Somerset in 2000.

He left the club at the end of the 2019 season having scored more than 18,000 runs and taken over 500 wickets for the club.