Advanced search

Somerset docked points for breaching pitch regulations

PUBLISHED: 08:22 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 19 November 2019

Somerset take on Essex under the floodlights at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Somerset take on Essex under the floodlights at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Somerset will start the next County Championship season with a 12-point penalty after being found guilty of breaching pitch regulations.

A Cricket Discipline Committee (CDC) Disciplinary Panel ruled against the county over the poor state of the pitch for their match against Essex at Taunton in September.

The charges brought against Somerset at Lord's on Monday were: "1. The Pitch prepared for the Specsavers County Championship match vs Essex on 23-26 September was substandard and rated poor.

"2. The pitch prepared for Specsavers County Championship match vs Essex on 23-26 September was not the best quality cricket pitch that Somerset County Cricket Club was able to prepare for the match."

As a result Somerset were punished with a 24-point deduction for the 2020 season, of which 12 are suspended for two years. They have 14 days to appeal the decision.

Somerset were charged after the pitch was rated 'poor' for the match due to an excessive unevenness of bounce.

They had conceded the pitch was correctly rated, but contested the second part of the charge that said it could have been prepared better.

A three-man panel upheld the verdict in respect of the second element of the charge, and found Somerset guilty of a breach of ECB Pitch Regulations.

Somerset said in a statement that they would "await the full report from the Cricket Discipline Commission before considering our next course of action".

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Mattsson, Richards win blind pairs event at Brean

Mats Mattsson, Tony Richards and club captain Trevor Pitt with the John Smith Trophy at Brean

Somerset docked points for breaching pitch regulations

Somerset take on Essex under the floodlights at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win free tickets to see Ford v Ferrari Le Mans battle from 1960s at Odeon cinema

The film focuses on the Le Mans race of 1966. Picture: Ford v Ferrari.

Woman dies following motorway collision

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists