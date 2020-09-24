Somerset latest - Reaction to the day one Eddie Byrom half century

Somerset's Eddie Byrom in action during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Ben Green praised Somerset batsman Eddie Byrom for the way he fought back to leave Essex and Somerset even after day one of the Bob Willis Trophy final, writes Alex Smith of the ECB reporters network.

Zimbabwean born Byrom collected his first half-century of the season, ending the day unbeaten on 51, to help his side recover from 52 for three to reach 119 for four having been asked to bat.

Opening batsman Green said: “We are a pretty young batting line up and to see Eddie stand up and do a job for us helped wrestle the momentum Essex had in the game back to us.

“I have spent a lot of time with Eddie and he is always searching for little things to change with his batting technique.

“He is in a good place mentality at the moment and is watching the ball at the moment and that is benefiting him.

“We would have had a look to bowl first as well but it wasn’t heart-in-mouths that we were going to collapse.

“We knew it would be a challenging morning session and Essex bowled pretty well and disciplined.

“The game is quite in the balance at the moment. Tomorrow morning is a big session for both sides.

“But we have ended up with Eddie getting fifty which is a serious contribution on a day like today.”

The showpiece event is being played behind-closed-doors due to Covid restrictions but due to a season of empty grounds, Green insists Somerset are not fazed.

“When you walk out to bat and see the Lord’s pavilion it is a great feeling,” Green said.

“Under different circumstances, it might be different playing in front of empty stands, but we have done it all season and become accustomed to it now.”