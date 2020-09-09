Somerset to face Essex in the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lords

Somerset players celebrate a wicket in the defeat of Worcestershire at New Road that sees the Cideremen into thr Bob Willis Trophy final where they will meet Essex. Picture: PA Archant

Somerset will face Essex in the five-day final of the Bob Willis Trophy after the Cidermen wrapped up victory on the fourth and final day at New Road, Worcestershire.

It was at 20 minutes past two when Worcestershire batsman Ben Cox edged the ball into the hands of Somerset wicketkeeper Steve Davies to give Josh Davey his third wicket of the innings and sixth of the match to leave the home side all out in their second innings for 184, leaving the Cidermen the winners by a margin of 60 runs.

Davey finished with the splendid figures of 3-16 from 14.2 overs – his match return was 6-48 from 28.2 overs – while Craig Overton bagged a brace in the Worcestershire second innings to sit with his three in the first and that gave the North Devon lad match figures of 5-80 from 36 overs.

In terms of the match; Somerset batted first and scored 251, led to that total by 59 from skipper Tom Abell and 37 from Lewis Gregory. Worcestershire were then bowled out for 200 with Jack Davey and Craig Overton both claiming three wicket hauls.

When they batted again, Somerset were bowed out for 193 with opener Tom Lammonby carrying his bat for an unbeaten 107.

That left the home side needing to score 245 to deny Somerset their place in the final.

Ben Cox and Joe Leach delayed the Somerset win celebrations, but Jack Brooks, who took over from Craig Overton in early afternoon, struck immediately, trapping Leach leg before. Brooks also claimed the penultimate wicket before Cox was sent packing by that Davies/Davey combination.

It’s set to be a fitting final for 12 months ago Somerset were denied their first County Championship title when they finished a close second to – Essex!

The five-day final is set to begin at Lords on September 23.

Match scores: Somerset 251 (Tom Abell 59, Lewis Gregory 37; Dillon Pennington 3-49, Ed Barnard 3-53) & 193 (Tom Lammonby 107no; Ed Barnard 4-25) beat Worcestershire 200 (Jake Libby 58; Jack Davey 3-32, Craig Overton 3-40) & 184 (Jack Haynes 30; Jack Davey 3-16, Lewis Gregory 3-65) by 60 runs.