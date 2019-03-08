Lifting Stephenson Memorial Cup was a 'huge honour' says Lympsham's Kadin Brocks

Kadin Brocks and Jamie Lawson after winning The Stephenson Memorial Cup Archant

Lympsham Allsorts' Kadin Brocks feels it was a 'huge honour' to win the Weston Proper Job Midweek League Stephenson Memorial Cup at The Memorial Grounds on August 21, writes Josh Thomas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Allsorts secured a 10-wicket victory over Hunstpill & District, as Jamie Howson and Brocks both hit half-centuries.

And Brocks admitted it was good to win the cup in memory of the late Monty Stephenson.

"(It's a) huge honour," he said. "Especially these lads that are from here. It's good to get the job done.

"I can't really say much, I'm pretty speechless. I didn't know what to expect. We don't train, we don't usually play.

"We just turn up, we are a very competitive bunch and we just want to win, that's what it all about."

The 23-year-old New Zealander, who hit 61 runs off 41 balls, says it was great to pick up the double of the First Division and the Memorial Cup.

"Very stoked, first season coming over from New Zealand," he said. "Good bunch of lads and competitive cricket, very fun.

"(It's a) great honour, what a competition and all of them have been tough.

"We've scraped the barrel and gone unbeaten, so very stoked about that."

Captian Howson, who scored 50 offf 44 balls, says it was all about his side's victory rather than his personal tally.

"It's good," the 28-year-old added. "It's more important to win, not worried about the runs, but to do it comfortably, it was good.

"This was our third consecutive final, so it was decent to win and finally get the trophy."

Allsorts have now gone five games without losing a wicket and Lawson was delighted with how Brocks performed as his side took the victory.

"'Brocky' has come into the team this year and he is class - makes it a lot easier my end," said Lawson.

"Considering we don't play cricket, only once a week, I can't ask for much more."

Brocks gave praise to both the hosts and his captain and says he is looking forward to the next campaign.

"Full credit to them, they stuck in there to the end, few arguments but competitive banter that is always good, good to know there is some fight left in the game.

"Credit to 'Stumpy' there, what a opening partner go out with. We've just worked really well together, just linked up really well. Just bring on next season, do it all again."