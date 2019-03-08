Advanced search

Cricket: Taunton washout hits Somerset title hopes

PUBLISHED: 16:57 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 25 September 2019

The blotter is used in an attempt to dry the ourfield ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

The blotter is used in an attempt to dry the ourfield ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Rain washed out Somerset's bid for a first ever title on the third day of the Specsavers County Championship with Essex at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Wednesday.

Umpires and groundstaff assess the prospects of play after heavy overnight rain during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019Umpires and groundstaff assess the prospects of play after heavy overnight rain during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Not a single ball was bowled after heavy rain during the morning had left the outfield saturated and umpires Alex Wharf and Rob Bailey took the decision to abandon play after a 4.30pm pitch inspection.

Many spectators had stayed on hoping for at least an hour of action, but it wasn't to be and home supporters left resigned to a sixth runners-up finish in the Championship this century.

With the pitch having done plenty for the seamers and spinners, Somerset went into the day still harbouring hopes of bowling their opponents out twice.

But a match already severely affected by the weather was further curtailed by frustrating showers throughout the morning. Lunch was taken at 12.40pm and it was raining again when the umpires made a 2.30pm inspection.

General view of the Marcus Trescothick Stand ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019General view of the Marcus Trescothick Stand ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Every drop that fell strengthened Essex hopes of taking the title for the second time in three years.

The visitors were due to resume their first innings on 25 without loss in reply to 203, knowing a draw would be sufficient.

Barring a final day miracle, Somerset's wait to win the pennant for the first time in their history looks destined to continue, with Essex on the brink of completing a double folowing their Vitality Blast T20 success last weekend.

