Iraq Thomas says ‘it is ‘good to be back’ after resigning for Congresbury Cricket club

PUBLISHED: 17:30 15 April 2020

Iraq Thomas and his teamates celebrate beating Downend to become Bristol & District Senior Division champions

Iraq Thomas has said it is “good to be back” at Congresbury Cricket Club after his return from Bristol West Indian Phoenix.

In his first spell at Congresbury, Thomas finished as top scorer with 786 runs at an average of 52.42 and took 31 wickets at an average of 16.39 to help his side to become Bristol & District Senior Division champions.

After leaving in 2018, Thomas ended a two-year association with the club to move to Bristol, but agreed to resign for the North Somerset outfit in a deal late last year.

“It feels good to be back,” said Thomas. “Congresbury is like home. It always is a pleasure to play for Congresbury, good friends and like a family.

“For me it’s where I play some of my best cricket. For the two years I was here I had lots of fun and it’s an environment where I like being here. It’s a free spirit environment.

“There are no other words to that can describe it than as family. We have a unity and that’s what I find in Congresbury.”

In 2015, he picked up the Atlantic LMG scholarship from West Indies ODI & T20I Captain Kieron Pollard which enabled him to come over to England.

A year later during a Twenty20 tournament in Tobago he reached 100 from 21 deliveries, nine balls faster than Chris Gayle’s century over Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League, before going on to add 31 more runs in his next 10 balls to finish 131 not out.

It’s been a up and down journey for Thomas, but five years after his scholarship the 27-year-old is staying in the UK with his two children.

“My family have been brilliant and are 100 per cent behind me to go after my goals and try to achieve as much as I can from cricket,” he added.

“Cricket is everything to me, it’s what got me in this position to be in England. It took me everywhere the world and it is number one for me.”

Congresbury celebrated their 175th anniversary in 2019 and Thomas feels honoured to have led the club to the West of England Premier League in 2017.

“It’s good to be part of the history at Congresbury,” he said.

“That year was amazing. That was some of the best cricket I ever played to be honest. Individually and as a team it was just amazing. Hopefully we can replay that when the season starts.”

