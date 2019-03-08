Third time's a charm as high flying Congresbury beat Bristol West Indies

Congresbury's Justin Yau on his way to his half century Archant

A fine all round performance saw Congresbury claim their third successive victory when they beat Bristol West Indies Phoenix Club by five wickets at the King George the V Playing Field last Saturday.

On a typically flat Congresbury wicket the visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

This appeared to be the correct decision as they raced to 77-1 after just 14 overs, with a brilliant run out from Just Yau the only blemish on the BWI scorecard.

However, excellent spells from Mick Edmunds and Martin Ford allowed the hosts to peg back the opposition, with Ford dismissing Nicolas Clark for 30 and Edmunds removed Young without scoring. The introduction of Sam Evans piled the pressure onto BWI as he claimed the prized wicket of Iraq Thomas, reducing the visitors to 91-4 at drinks.

After the break Evans continued to twirl away and took three more scalps to finish with figures of 4-33 in his prolific spell.

With BWI now reeling on 116-6, Cole Pierre (65 not out) and Ricardo Williams (27) put on an entertaining partnership to help the visitors reach a respectful 214-8 after their 50 overs.

Following the interval Congresbury's reply got off to a fast start with Yau going on the attack, despite the early loss of Doug Storey for just 1 after he was caught by Cole Pierre of a Renel Stewart delivery.

The Congresbury captain struck seven fours and two sixes, on his way to his second half-century in three games, off just 45 deliveries.

With Congresbury cruising along at 63-1, Yau was run out on 50 after a miscommunication with batting partner Joe Thompson.

However, the loss of Yau did nothing to slow the scoring rate as both Thompson and new batsman Edmunds struck the ball to all parts of the ground. as they narrowed the target set

The loss of Thompson for 30 and several other quick wickets briefly gave the visitors a glimmer of hope, but their reprieve quickly vanished when Jack Richardson joined Edmunds at the crease.

Richardson looked in excellent touch as he struck five boundaries on his way to a fluent 24 not out.

Edmunds, who has been in excellent form, finished unbeaten on 77 from just 76 balls as he led Congresbury home with more than nine overs to spare.

Next Saturday, Congresbury visit Timsbury at 12.30pm.