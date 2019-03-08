Curtis hails Congresbury as 'special club' for 175 years of cricket at celebratory dinner

Guest Speaker Tim Curtis at the meal to celebrate 175 years of village cricket Archant

Tim Curtis hailed 'special' Congresbury Cricket Club at Mendip Spring Golf Club to celebrate 175 years of village cricket last Friday night.

The special dinner was one of a number of events held over a week of celebrations to coincide with the anniversary.

Former Worcestershire and England batsman Curtis says he was delighted to come after he was invited to speak at the event by Congresbury Cricket Club president Les Owen.

"It's very special to come to something like this," said Curtis. "He described to me how he moved into this area, watched the club from the balcony and thought 'yeah I'd like to get involved'.

"He got involved playing, stayed in the area and he is involved from an administration and supportive point of view and people like that are invaluable."

The 59-year-old Curtis said celebrating the landmark wouldn't have been possible without the people who give up their time to help the club to grow.

"All credit to the people involved with the cricket club and the community here that they've been able to organise such an event," he added.

"Clubs depend upon people who perhaps played once, giving a lot back when they are older and it's a cycle.

"I know they played the MCC (Thursday) and they had a week of cricket matches and that sort of celebration produces something for the future. You look back to that and think 'we did that then we will keep it going'."

With records going back to show that cricket was played in Congresbury in 1844, the former president of The Cricket Society says how important it is then, as it is now.

"I think once somewhere establishes itself with a little bit of history I think that's important," he added.

"I think if they are at the heart of a community then there is a will to keep it going and that's really what sport needs to be, because if you only play sport just for itself, it's nothing.

"Sport has to be something that extends into deeper reaches of people's lives, then it becomes significant, then it keeps going and then it builds year on year, cycle upon cycle.

"Anywhere that's been playing cricket for 175 years is tapping into the deep history of cricket in this country ,so it has to be very special."