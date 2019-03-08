Trego says Weston's 247-run loss to Winterbourne was 'as bad as it can possibly get'

Weston head coach Sam Trego says their 247-run defeat to Winterbourne was 'as bad as it can possibly get' after being bowled out for just 108.

The heavy defeat in South Gloucestershire coupled with the hosts scoring 355-4 after 50 overs, was their second in a row after losing to Shapwick & Polden CC at home the week before.

And Trego says last Saturday's defeat was a hard one to take.

"It was as bad as it can possibly get, to be quite honest," he said.

"With a 247-run defeat, I can't hide behind anything apart from saying we were certainly second best on the day.

"Unfortunately sitting seventh in the table is now a reflection on how our performances have been.

"We are a competitive side, but continue to make the same mistakes week in, week out especially with the bat.

"Our bowling points are as good as any team in the league, it's a shame our batting points don't mirror that."

When asked what does his team need to do next week to improve their situation, Trego added: "What I'm looking for is a response from a very poor performance last weekend.

"I'm sure this will be the case and the players will turn this season around.

"We have to be more positive in all three facets of the game and that's what we will work on and talk about at training this week.

"The next month is huge for us and I'm sure the boys will pull out all the stops to make sure we get on a winning run."

With Rob Turner back in the team next week, Trego says he is delighted to have him back.

"It will be a huge boost to the players, having his experience and energy in the team," he said.

Despite defeat, Trego was full of praise for bowlers Alex Leeks and Thamid Ahmed.

"The two teenagers, Alex Leeks and Thamid Ahmed, bowled really well and moving forward that's a really pleasing aspect for me as coach," he added.

Saturday's game also saw the halfway point of the season and when asked how it's gone so far, Trego was clear.

"In one word, frustrating," he said. "We've been close to winning two to three other games this season but haven't produced the goods when needed in those.

"We as a squad are fully focused on the second half of the season and will be looking to get on a winning roll starting at North Perrot this Saturday."