Sam Trego hails 'crucial' Weston win over Keynsham

Peter Trego on his way to 116 runs against Kenysham on Saturday 3rd August Archant

Last Saturday's 14-run win over Keynsham was 'crucial' says Weston head coach Sam Trego.

The win saw Weston end a six-game losing run and, with both Taunton and Shapwick falling to defeat over the weekend, Trego knows how important their victory was as they look to beat relegation.

"It was a crucial win," he said. "Especially with the possibility of three teams getting relegated, it keeps us in touch of the teams just above us.

"More importantly it stopped the losing run we've been on, so it was a really positive result for us.

"There have been games in recent weeks where we've not performed and ultimately got what we deserved, but there have been games in this poor run where we haven't had the rub of the green and if we did we would've have won one or two more games."

Trego was delighted with Peter Trego's performance after he picked up his first century of the season.

"Obviously when someone scores 116 not out then you can't not be impressed by that," he added.

"But it wasn't the volume or runs scored. It was how he went about his innings and putting together a 103-run partnership with Shabs Ahmed (54) and then a 68-run partnership in seven overs with Will Plummer (20 not out) which led us to a match-winning total.

"Peter's been with us now for three seasons and plays the game to a very high standard whatever level he plays at and through the season it's rubbed off on all the first-team players. I saw that in abundance on Saturday, especially in the field as we saved many runs and a big mention must go to Jack Press who was fantastic in the field."

Having already beaten Illminster this season, Trego says they will go into Saturday's game like they have done all season, with a positive attitude.

"Winning against them at home earlier this season gives all the players confidence for Saturday and we also beat them last season at their place so it's going to be a really positive team going to Illminster," he added.

"Saturday's result gives us confidence going into Ilminster away on Saturday, but we know that again it's really a must-win with games running out.

"It's a very tough place to play with a very passionate crowd behind them. We will need to be at 100 per cent to come away with a win."