Win against Ilminster was 'biggest of season' claims Weston head coach Trego

Sam Trego, Will Plummer and Peter Trego during their 14 run victory over Ilminster Archant

Weston's Sam Trego says beating Ilminster in wet and blustery conditions was their "biggest win of the season" to move out of the WEPL Premier 2 relegation zone, writes Josh Thomas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Harris scored 63 for Weston during their victory over Ilminster Scott Harris scored 63 for Weston during their victory over Ilminster

Trego's men recorded victory by 14 runs after the DLS method was used to make it two wins on the bounce.

And with three games left, Trego is confident his side can beat the drop as leaders Taunton Deane visit on Saturday.

"At this stage of the season and where we sit in the table every game is important, in fact every single ball is important," he said.

"We're scrapping away for every possible point and will continue to do so until the end of the season.

"As it stands we are probably safe, but there's a possibility the league will be restructured and three teams will go down. So we need to target a minimum of two wins.

"We can only take it game by game at the moment and go into Saturday's game (against Taunton Deane) with a positive attitude.

"It's the biggest win of the season for me. Losing the toss and batting first with lots of rain around always handicaps the team batting first. We dug very deep and it was a great all-round team performance."

Part of the win was down to Scott Harris who top scored with 63 runs and Trego was delighted with his performance.

"Scotty has been brilliant this season," he added. "There were question marks from people outside the club when we signed him and even more so when he started the season with three ducks, but not from his teammates and myself.

"He's worked really hard this season and of late we are seeing how good a player he really is."

Having won at The Convent Field earlier in the season Trego says the team spirit is 'as high as it's been all season' as they take on a team that has won their last five league games in a row, since losing to Weston on June 15.

"That will help again on Saturday when we know that we have to produce our best performance of the season to beat Taunton Deane," said Trego.

"The only way we know as a team and that is to be positive.

"We beat Taunton Deane at their place two months ago and we have the same team available as we did then, so all 11 players will have good memories of playing them."