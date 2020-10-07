Vitality Blast T20 title ‘very special’ for Trego

Peter Trego (back row, second from right) celebrates with his Notts Outlaws teammates as captain Daniel Christian lifts the Vitality Blast T20 trophy at Edgbaston PA Wire/PA Images

Weston’s Peter Trego said it was “very special” to help Notts Outlaws beat Surrey by six wickets at Edgbaston to win the Vitality T20 Blast on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Notts Outlaw's Peter Trego strikes the ball during the Vitality Blast T20 Final match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Notts Outlaw's Peter Trego strikes the ball during the Vitality Blast T20 Final match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The veteran-all rounder scored 31 runs of 21 balls to help his side become champions for the second time in three years.

Trego posted on Twitter: “What a way to finish the 2020 season, the strangest of strange years for us all, Loved my first year for

@TrentBridge and to contribute to a win was very special. Can’t thank the staff at the club enough and hopefully yesterday made all the efforts worth while!...Tregs.”

The 39-year-old is in the first year of a two-year contract at Nottinghamshire after signing from Somerset at the end of the 2019 season, which was his 14th and last campaign at Taunton.

Clevedon captain and Birmingham Bears’ bowler Jake Lintott, who also played in this year’s T20 Blast, was full of praise for Trego.

“Delighted for @tregs140! Well played bud. and Congratulations to @TrentBridge. Fully deserved! #T20FinalsDay #T20Blast2020,” he tweeted.

Brother Sam, who is the first-team coach of Weston, also posted his congratulations on Twitter: “Love this boy @tregs140 and so so so so proud that he’s coming back to WSM with a winners medal rather than the usual!!

Despite Dan Christian’s 4-23, a 90-run partnership between England international Jason Roy (66) and Laurie Evans (43) helped Surrey reach 127-7 off the reduced 16 overs per side.

Notts’ reply got off to the worst possible start whey they lost Alex Hales in the very first ball before further wickets for Joe Clarke and Samit Patel saw the Outlaws on 19-3.

But a 63-run partnership from Trego, who replaced Chris Nash after his injury in their semi-final win over Lancashire, and Ben Duckett steadied the ship before the former Weston cricketer, playing his first short-format game since July 2019, fell lbw to Dan Moriarty.

Skipper Christian scored 21 not out but the game belonged to Duckett, who hit an unbeaten 53 from 38 balls, as he secured victory in the 14th over with a boundary to finish Notts’ innings on 129-4 and end the 65 day season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.