Trego praises Weston’s ‘fantastic effort’ to get training on for teams

Sam Elstone with Rob Turner during Weston Cricket Club's first training session back following the easing of lockdown rules. Picture: Sam Trego. Archant

Weston head coach Sam Trego has hailed the “fantastic effort” shown by club in getting training on for all the teams.

Alex Leeks in the nets during Weston Cricket Club's first training session back following the easing of lockdown rules. Picture: Sam Trego. Alex Leeks in the nets during Weston Cricket Club's first training session back following the easing of lockdown rules. Picture: Sam Trego.

A total of 12 players headed to Devonshire Road last Thursday as the club enjoyed training for the first time in three months, which Trego called ‘fantastic’, with guidelines in place set by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

”We had almost our full first team there on Thursday apart from Tom Chambers who is still in New Zealand and one or two others,” he said.

“It was a good turn out from the lads for the first session back. We split the players into two nets and things ran really smoothly.

“It’s been a fantastic effort by all involved to put training sessions on from not only the first-team session but all junior sessions as well so from me as club coach it’s a big well done and a thank you to all the other coaches and volunteers.”

Despite the easing of rules, Trego made sure everyone was safe and followed the rules set in place.

“All players were entering the ground individually and I coned off an area for each player to get changed,” he added.

“Each player had their own ball. We had hand sanitiser available and I only did individual fielding session so the person was only using their own ball.

“It felt very strange but it was a great training session and we’ll continue to do this until we get the go ahead to hopefully play some meaningful cricket.

“We will continue to monitor the guidelines and if they change for any reason then I will make sure we as a club follow them.”

Despite training for the first time this season, Trego admitted not only was it great to be back but it was good for the whole town to have sport back.

He said: “I thought it all went really well regards our social distancing and having areas for each player to get changed.

“I felt my job at training was to make sure all players adhered to the guidelines and not so much focused on coaching but ultimately that will change over the coming weeks.

“I’d almost forgotten how to coach it’s been that long! I genuinely love working with all the players and I give my input to them when I feel they need it and I always try and make it as positive as possible.

“We clearly have to take it almost week by week and be ready for when the ECB say we can start playing some competitive cricket.

“Sport in Weston plays a massive part in the community and at Weston Cricket Club we have received some really good support over the years and we hope that will continue either in the second half of this season or the start of next season.”