Peter Trego reacts as Weston beat Winterbourne on final day to avoid relegation

Weston's final-day home win over Winterbourne was 'very important' as they maintained their West of England Premier 2 status at the expense of Taunton, says Peter Trego.

Both sides went into their games at the weekend knowing one of them would go down.

And Weston's 10-run win meant it was not them, as Trego said: "We knew the Taunton-North Perrott game was going to be close and it's very important for a club the size of Weston to remain in a high league, so it was very important not just for the club now, but for the young lads coming up.

"The great thing is loads of the lads were watching us finishing that game off. We've had a few really close games this year, it's just a shame we probably didn't play them with that level of intensity. We were fantastic to manage to defend 158."

Despite an up-and-down season, four wins in their last five games have seen Weston turn their fortunes around.

"It's brilliant," added Trego after the game at Devonshire Road. "I think it's fair to say there were areas we got it wrong at times this season. Individuals maybe not standing up and getting scores they should do, myself included.

"I've played plenty of games where I haven't got the runs I'd normally expect to get so it's something we have to address for next year.

"But it's vitally important again in a town of the size of Weston that we have a cricket club that plays as high up the leagues as possible.

"I would like to see in the next three, four years Weston get promoted, so relegation would have been devastating for what we should be achieving."

Somerset County Cricket Club had announced that Trego was leaving the club after 19 years of service last Friday and he revealed Saturday's game was his main focus.

"It's disappointing when passages of your life end, but to be honest I didn't give it a second thought because the one thing that has kept me performing relatively well in professional sport is I'm very good at dropping disappointment and focusing on the next challenge," added Trego, who took 3-18 to seal victory.

"The next challenge was to try and keep Weston in the league and to come on and produce a bowling spell like that to see us home was really pleasing."