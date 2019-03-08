Trego 'very disappointed' by Weston's defeat at home to Shapwick & Polden

Shabil Ahmed diving for his crease during their Weston's match against Shapwick & Polden.

Weston's Sam Trego says his side's fifth defeat of the season to Shapwick & Polden was 'very disappointing' after winning their previous three games.

Chris Davidson batting for Weston during their match against Shapwick & Polden.

Shapwick were dismissed for 194 at Devonshire Road, but Weston were bowled out for 159 in reply after looking well set at one stage and Trego was frustrated to see his side defeated again.

"After three wins on the bounce and especially after last Saturday's performance (against Taunton Deane) it was very disappointing to lose a game that I felt we should've won," he said.

"Again we were very good with the ball."

Pete Trego (2-22) and George Cox (3-51) led the attack extremely well and were superbly backed up by Tahmid Ahmed (3-37).

Will Plumber batting for Weston during their match against Shapwick & Polden.

"But with the bat we again lost wickets in clusters and apart from the opening partnership of 66 between Jack Press (29) and Scott Harris (25) we never got a substantial partnership in the game that gave us a chance of chasing down 194.

"It's been a common theme for most of the season and again it's something we collectively have to work on."

Despite defeat Trego says he could see positives ahead of their trip to Winterbourne.

"The one real positive was that after 25 overs Shapwick were 105-0 and we worked really hard to restrict them to 194," he added.

George Cox batting for Weston during their match against Shapwick & Polden.

"We fielded well as a unit and again George Cox proved what a great addition to the first team he has been this season.

"I'm hoping there will be a big response from all the players this weekend.

"The players were all disappointed after the game and I really do believe the boys will give me the performance I want at Winterbourne."

This weekend's game will also mark the halfway point of the season and Trego feels his side have a lot of work to do.

"It has been a frustrating start to the season. If I'm honest I really believed at this point in the season we would be challenging near the top," he said.

"That hasn't happened due to the lack of runs from all the batsman so far this season.

"I will always back my players and I'm confident we can turn the batting performances around in the second half of the season.

"We've played well in most games but not to full potential. When we play at our full potential we will be a team that no one will want to play against."