Cricket: Below-par Uphill Castle conquered by rivals

PUBLISHED: 10:30 04 July 2019

Keeping hydrated during Uphill Castle's game with Shapwick and Polden 2nds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Keeping hydrated during Uphill Castle's game with Shapwick and Polden 2nds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Castle lost to Shapwick & Polden by eight wickets after a below-par performance.

George Chapman bowling during Uphill Castle's game with Shapwick and Polden 2nds. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGeorge Chapman bowling during Uphill Castle's game with Shapwick and Polden 2nds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

On a hot summer day, Uphill won the toss and chose to bat and got off to a promising start with 29 runs for the first wicket.

George Chapman played some lovely shots, before Paddy Holiday, with the score on 62, was clean bowled.

Chapman was next man out for 35 before captain Andy Llewellyn followed him after reaching 21.

They were the only two players to get double figures as the hosts collapsed to 143.

Uphill WK Paddy Holyday and Andre Belcher close in during Uphill's match with Shapwick and Polden. Picture: MARK ATHERTONUphill WK Paddy Holyday and Andre Belcher close in during Uphill's match with Shapwick and Polden. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Castle hoped for a good start in the field, but the visitors got to their target with Marcus Bail and Mark Patch taking a wicket each.

The Autosmart man of the match award went to Chapman, but it was a very disappointing performance from Uphill who, at the halfway stage of the season, are bottom of the league.

Uphill are back in action this Saturday at Taunton St Andrews.

