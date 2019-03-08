Advanced search

Special Somerset CC guests help Uphill Castle members enjoy end of season awards

PUBLISHED: 17:30 30 October 2019

Uphill Castle Cricket Club award winners 2019.

Uphill Castle Cricket Club award winners 2019.

Uphill Castle Cricket Club celebrated their annual end of season awards night at Hornets Rugby club.

Uphill Castle Cricket Club Ladies team on their awards night 2019 .Uphill Castle Cricket Club Ladies team on their awards night 2019 .

The club was delighted to welcome Somerset CC president Brian Rose and Somerset captain Tom Abell.

And after the three-course meal, Rose and Abell treated the members and guests to a Q&A session.

The awards were then presented by Abell where Tom Llewellyn was crowned the under-19s best player.

Tyer Frost picked up the Most Improved Young Player award and the Young Player prize was handed out to Samuel Elstone.

Tyler Frost picks up the Most Improved player at the Uphill Castle Cricket Club at their 2019 Awards Night.Tyler Frost picks up the Most Improved player at the Uphill Castle Cricket Club at their 2019 Awards Night.

The third team's best player went to Mark Patch, while the second team's best player went to Pete Jobling and Players' Player was awarded to Kieran Ward.

Kieran Chapman was awaded the Player of the Year before the Clubwoman award was picked up by Neve Kennedy.

The Special Award was presented to both Ben Castle and Patch, before finally the Clubman prize was awarded to Dave Kelley as the evening finished with the members enjoying a disco.

