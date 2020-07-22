Uphill Castle Cricket Club return to action with an inter-club friendly
PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 July 2020
The excitement was palpable at Uphill Castle as cricket returned for an inter-club friendly as teams were split evenly from first, second, third and youth club members for a 12 a-side 45 over match.
With COVID-19 hygiene precautions in place, including changing rooms being closed and sanitation breaks every six overs, all present enjoined a fantastic game of cricket.
First-team captain Paddy Holyday’s top order scored boundaries frequently but also lost wickets regularly finding themselves 40-4 from five overs before ending on a good total of 240 from 39 overs with Dave Wilcox and Kieran Ward scoring half centuries.
Second-team captain Craig Grabban’s side looked beaten with several scores in the 20s but nobody going on before an unbeaten stand of 81 from father and son Luke and Myles Bliss sealed a one-wicket win.
All players and supporters now look forward to the return of Somerset League cricket on Saturday when they take on Weston seconds at Devonshire Road.
