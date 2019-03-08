Advanced search

Cricket: Uphill Castle safe, Big Bash proves huge hit

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 August 2019

Uphill Castle CC vs Middlezoy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Castle CC vs Middlezoy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Uphill Castle ensured their safety in the Somerset League Premier Division with a 139-run win over Middlezoy.

Marcus Bail bowling for Uphill Castle CC vs Middlezoy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMarcus Bail bowling for Uphill Castle CC vs Middlezoy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Put into bat, they saw Sam Elstone (39) and George Chapman put on 51 for the first wicket.

Paddy Holyday (39) and Jermain Jones added another 77 for the fourth wicket, with the latter hitting two sixes and six fours in his 50-ball 60.

Kieran Ward weighed in with an unbeaten 45 off just 22 deliveries, hitting three sixes and six fours as Castle closed on 252-8.

And that proved to be more than enough as Middlezoy was dismissed for 113 in 36 overs in reply.

Tom Elstone bowling for Uphill Castle CC vs Middlezoy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTom Elstone bowling for Uphill Castle CC vs Middlezoy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Marcus Bail (5-30) proved the pick of the bowling as Luke Bliss (3-34) also shone.

The club's Big Bash event proved a massive hit on Sunday, as a big crowd turned up to cheer on various teams, including from Weston and Hornets Rugby Clubs.

Most Read

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Lifting Stephenson Memorial Cup was a ‘huge honour’ says Lympsham’s Kadin Brocks

Kadin Brocks and Jamie Lawson after winning The Stephenson Memorial Cup

Cricket: Uphill Castle safe, Big Bash proves huge hit

Uphill Castle CC vs Middlezoy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Somerset announce Trego departure

Somerset have announced the departure of Peter Trego at the end of the season (pic Alex Davidson)

Athletics: Weston members enjoy latest challenges

Weston AC members at the Crook Peak cake race

Congresbury enjoy convincing win over Frenchay

Congresbury Captain Justin Yau in action during their seven wicket victory over Frenchay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists