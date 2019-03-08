Cricket: Uphill Castle safe, Big Bash proves huge hit

Uphill Castle CC vs Middlezoy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Uphill Castle ensured their safety in the Somerset League Premier Division with a 139-run win over Middlezoy.

Put into bat, they saw Sam Elstone (39) and George Chapman put on 51 for the first wicket.

Paddy Holyday (39) and Jermain Jones added another 77 for the fourth wicket, with the latter hitting two sixes and six fours in his 50-ball 60.

Kieran Ward weighed in with an unbeaten 45 off just 22 deliveries, hitting three sixes and six fours as Castle closed on 252-8.

And that proved to be more than enough as Middlezoy was dismissed for 113 in 36 overs in reply.

Marcus Bail (5-30) proved the pick of the bowling as Luke Bliss (3-34) also shone.

The club's Big Bash event proved a massive hit on Sunday, as a big crowd turned up to cheer on various teams, including from Weston and Hornets Rugby Clubs.