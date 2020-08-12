Weston fall just short after losing by 17 runs at home to Taunton

Weston came up short against Taunton, losing by 17 runs at Devonshire Road.

The hosts went into the game with a strong batting line-up, some of whom had scored heavily in the Friday evening intra-club fixture, but a bowling attack hit by illness and injury.

Captain Chris Davidson lost the toss as Weston were asked to field, with injury problems evident in the number of wides bowled in the early overs, helping Taunton to reach 65 before Will Crane removed Oliver O’Livey for 14.

Three balls later Davidson bowled Gabriel Findley for 27, before Crane struck again three overs later to take the wicket of Will Abell, brother of Somerset captain Tom, for just nine.

With Taunton 80-3 off 19 overs, things looked to be going Weston’s way, more so when Adam Whittock removed Dan Quick with a superb run out to take the score to 116-4.

Matt Kearsey came into the attack and took two further wickets, including the dangerous looking Cooper, who hit three sixes on his way to 29.

But James Clark and Liam Redrup, at seven and eight, settled and started to play some superb shots, accelerating the run rate to finish unbeaten.

Clark hit 43 off 31 balls as Taunton reached 210-6, with Crane (2-27) and Kearsey (2-34) nabbing braces as Whittock (0-29) and Ryan Davies (0-28) bowled tight spells, but 27 wides in total of 32 extras helped Taunton’s cause.

The visitors conceded even more extras (37) than Weston, but took wickets regularly, with Jack Press, Sam Elstone, Jason Neave, Davidson and Davies all falling for single figures to leave Weston 45-4 off nine overs and then 86-6 off 20.

Rob Turner, in at three, batted on as partners fell around him, before being trapped lbw for 39 with the score at 91-7. Alex Leeks was the only other batter in the top seven to reach double figures, scoring 13.

The game looked to be all over at this point, but Andrew Fear and Kearsey rolled back the years in a 97-run stand.

There were some outstanding shots played and quick running to snatch singles to leave Weston needing 23 to win off 21 balls.

However both lost their wickets in just six balls, Fear for 28 and Kearsey for 59 from 48 balls.

This left the young bowling pair of Crane and Whittock to try to secure victory, but it was not to be as Whittock was bowled in the penultimate over to give Taunton victory.

Weston travel to Wembdon on Saturday still seeking a first win in the restructured season.