Cricket: Weston pull off great escape with nail-biting 10-run win over Winterbourne

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2019

Weston 1XI celebrate beating relegation after victory over Winterbourne

Archant

Weston secured a dramatic 10-run victory over third-placed Winterbourne to ensure their West of England Premier Two status at Devonshire Road on Saturday.

Batting first, Weston lost Scott Harris (10) and Shabil Ahmed (13), before Rob Turner and Peter Trego rebuilt the innings.

Turner fell to an excellent stumping for 25 before Trego (11) was bowled by Vickery.

The 16-year-old Jack Press held the innings together as wickets fell around him with only Plummer (23) providing sustained support.

Press eventually fell for an excellent 40 before young bowlers Alex Leeks (11 not out) and Tom Chambers added a valuable late partnership to see Weston reach 158-9 from a reduced 45 overs.

With relegation rivals Taunton in contention for victory, Weston knew only a win would guarantee survival.

Paul Van Meekeran removed the dangerous Ben Slade after beating him for pace as Leeks took the catch.

Ahmed removed Chris Kislingbury shortly afterwards before George Ford (22) and Sam Bracey (56) steadied the ship.

Disciplined bowling and fielding ensured the run rate climbed and the introduction of Matt Kearsey turned the game as he removed both batsman on his way to 3-35.

Van Meekeran (8-3-9-2) and Trego returned to pick up a wicket each leaving Chambers and Leeks to bowl key overs with less than 30 to defend.

Both bowled exceptionally under immense pressure as Chambers trapped Darren Vickery lbw to leave Winterbourne needing 12 off the final two overs.

Trego (3-18) returned to pick up the final two wickets to the delight of the large crowd as Press took the Forte Financial man of the match award.

Captain Chris Davidson said: "It was a committed fielding display and disciplined bowling throughout, showing just how far the team has progressed this season.

"With key contributions from youth players Press, Leeks and Chambers and with Tamhid Ahmed away with an ECB high performance programme, the unwavering belief in backing a talented group of young players paid dividends.

"Those players particularly can be proud of their contributions in recent weeks as four wins from five games saved what earlier seemed like an almost inevitable relegation.

"All of the players would like to thank coach Sam Trego for his effort and support all season."

