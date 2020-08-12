Weston Chairman’s XI come on top over under-19s in annual intra-club friendly

Weston under-19s fell just short of victory as a Chairman's XI won by 14 runs at Devonshire Road. Picture: Julie Mayo Archant

A promising Weston under-19 side played their annual intra-club friendly against a Chairman’s XI studded with stars from Weston’s past and present on Friday evening at Devonshire Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenagers won the toss and put the Chairman’s team in to bat.

Ryan Davies was in superlative form, retiring on 51 off just 22 balls, an innings that included six fours and three huge sixes.

His retirement was shortly followed by that of fellow opener Fin Mayo (50 off 34 balls), as the under-19 bowling attack – weakened by Matt Knight suffering a bout of food poisoning and the absence of Alex Leeks through injury – laboured against the outstanding batting skills on display.

The introduction of Jake Richards to the attack saw two wickets fall in the space of three overs, as Matt Kearsey and Dom Mayo fell cheaply.

Mike Lee rolled back the years with some superb hitting before retiring on 30 off 26 balls, before Jodie Filer took the wicket of Sam Curley and Georgia Tulip was run out in the last over.

The Chairman himself, Jon Mayo, finished the innings on 11 not out as his team put on 193-5 off their 20 overs.

The under-19 team sent first XI opening pair Jack Press and Sam Elstone out to commence their innings.

and they batted superbly against the bowling of Jamie Dance and Georgia Tulip, putting on 64 for the first wicket before the introduction of former second-team captain Matt Huxtable saw Press caught for 32.

Elstone played some beautiful and confident shots on his way to his retirement on 50 off 32 balls.

Davis Trego fell victim to Huxtable in his next over and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals after that as the light faded.

Wicket-keeper Ryan Hearse led a late charge with a flurry of boundaries to finish 23 not out off 11 balls as the under-19s fell just short of their target on 179-5.

However, the match proved to be a wonderful demonstration of the past masters and future stars of Weston Cricket Club and was thoroughly enjoyed by players and spectators alike.