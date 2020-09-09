Weston finish 2020 season with first win of campaign after overcoming Wellington

Weston defeated Wellington by 83 runs to record first victory of season at Devonshire Road. Archant

Weston ended their season on a high with a crushing 83-run victory over Wellington at home on Saturday.

Skipper Chris Davidsion wanted Weston to end the campaign on a “positive note” and they started well as stand-in captain Ryan Davies won the toss and elected to bat first, helping his side get off to a good start with Sam Elstone, before he was caught on 10.

Elstone batted on after Davis Trego and Rob Turner fell cheaply and looked set for his first senior half-century for Weston but was caught behind on 46 off Neil Hendy (8-1-21-2).

Wickets continued to tumble, until Kruz Belcher came to the crease, looking determined to pick up from where he left off in the Under-19 game the previous evening, smashing the first ball he faced for four.

Belcher hit another boundary and two sixes in his 36 off 30 balls before being bowled by Macaulay Campbell (8-0-39-2).

Andrew Fear, Alex Leeks, Matt Knight and Will Crane offered some resistance at the end, with Crane finishing not out on 10 as Leeks was run out on the last ball of the innings.

Weston’s total of 170 looked competitive on that wicket, especially as the Wellington openers struggled to get the ball away against the tight bowling of Knight and Leeks.

Under pressure, there was a mix-up in the middle which led to Beale being run out by Matt Kearsey. Leeks had Sparks caught and bowled two overs later, and two balls after that Fear bowled Adams for a golden duck.

Fear struck again soon after before Will Crane came into the attack and took two wickets in two balls, one a stunning catch by the evergreen Rob Turner, who leapt to take a ball that seemed to be going well over his head.

At 77-6, Wellington were in trouble, and Fear dug them in deeper, taking two more wickets to end with figures of 8-0-25-4.

Crane (4-1-12-3) struck again, before Kearsey’s first ball removed number Campbell as Wellington were all out for 88.

With a clean sweep of victories by all Weston teams on Saturday, it was a superb end to the season.

The firsts found positives in the shortened season and the impact coronavirus had on availability as it proved ideal opportunity to give some of the youngsters a taste of first-team cricket, with Crane and Adam Whittock in particular impressing for the future.