Advanced search

Weston’s wait for a league win continues after Taunton St Andrews win by 121 runs

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 August 2020

A pair of Weston Cricket Club stumps at Devonshire Road.

A pair of Weston Cricket Club stumps at Devonshire Road.

Archant

Weston suffered a crushing defeat at home to Taunton St Andrews on Saturday.

In the absence of Chris Davidson, stand-in captain Ryan Davies won the toss and put the Saints in to bat, and Matt Knight made an instant impact, removing opener Stephen Tinnion with the first ball of the game.

Knight took another wicket in his second over, both caught by keeper Kruz Belcher and at 2-2, the visitors looked to be struggling, but their class showed as the match progressed.

Having played last season in Premier One, the players showed cool heads and experience as they built partnerships of 77 and 50 for the next two wickets, helped by the wides Weston seemed determined to keep bowling.

With teenager George Thomas hitting a rapid 53 off 29 balls and his younger brother Josh adding 38 off 25, Taunton St Andrews accelerated the run rate as the game progressed.

And, despite some superb bowling from Will Crane (6.5-0-46-3) and Kearsey (7-0-40-3) and some well held catches, particularly by Alex Leeks, Saints were eventually all out for 235 one ball short of the full 40 overs.

The Weston innings started in a similar fashion to Saints’ innings, with Jack Press falling for a duck in the first over and Leeks scoring three before becoming Hayman’s second scalp.

Sam Elstone (17) and Davies (13) fell to consecutive balls, leaving Weston 39-4 off 14 overs, and Jason Neave followed soon after.

Yet again it fell to Kearsey to try to guide Weston to victory and he put on a stand of 54 with Belcher (14), but was caught within two balls after reaching his 50, with the score on 108, the second batter to fall to Josh Thomas.

Knight was out first ball and Adam Whittock gave Thomas a four-wicket haul when he was caught in the 34th over and Weston were all out for 114.

Weston faced a strong bowling attack and a score accelerated from the mundane by the Thomas brothers.

Kearsey was a star with both bat and ball, but that should not take away from the progress made and experience gained by Crane and Whittock in this reduced season.

Weston again face tough opposition this weekend at Bridgwater, who have only lost one game so far this year and who finished fifth in Premier One last year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s wait for a league win continues after Taunton St Andrews win by 121 runs

A pair of Weston Cricket Club stumps at Devonshire Road.

Weston manager Bartlett is left ‘proud’ of young lads in pre-season win at Slimbridge

18-year-old Ryan Jones put in an accomplished performance for Weston in their 2-1 victory at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Broom and Bird crowned Brean club champions

Dan Broom celebrates at Brean

Worlebury retain Westbury Trophy title against Weston rivals

Worlebury and Weston Lady captains Sue Tarry and Alison Whitewood with the Westbury Trophy

Fantastic Fernley completes title hat-trick at Weston

Club champion Sam Fernley with captain Andrew Balcombe at Weston Golf Club