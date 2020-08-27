Weston’s wait for a league win continues after Taunton St Andrews win by 121 runs

A pair of Weston Cricket Club stumps at Devonshire Road. Archant

Weston suffered a crushing defeat at home to Taunton St Andrews on Saturday.

In the absence of Chris Davidson, stand-in captain Ryan Davies won the toss and put the Saints in to bat, and Matt Knight made an instant impact, removing opener Stephen Tinnion with the first ball of the game.

Knight took another wicket in his second over, both caught by keeper Kruz Belcher and at 2-2, the visitors looked to be struggling, but their class showed as the match progressed.

Having played last season in Premier One, the players showed cool heads and experience as they built partnerships of 77 and 50 for the next two wickets, helped by the wides Weston seemed determined to keep bowling.

With teenager George Thomas hitting a rapid 53 off 29 balls and his younger brother Josh adding 38 off 25, Taunton St Andrews accelerated the run rate as the game progressed.

And, despite some superb bowling from Will Crane (6.5-0-46-3) and Kearsey (7-0-40-3) and some well held catches, particularly by Alex Leeks, Saints were eventually all out for 235 one ball short of the full 40 overs.

The Weston innings started in a similar fashion to Saints’ innings, with Jack Press falling for a duck in the first over and Leeks scoring three before becoming Hayman’s second scalp.

Sam Elstone (17) and Davies (13) fell to consecutive balls, leaving Weston 39-4 off 14 overs, and Jason Neave followed soon after.

Yet again it fell to Kearsey to try to guide Weston to victory and he put on a stand of 54 with Belcher (14), but was caught within two balls after reaching his 50, with the score on 108, the second batter to fall to Josh Thomas.

Knight was out first ball and Adam Whittock gave Thomas a four-wicket haul when he was caught in the 34th over and Weston were all out for 114.

Weston faced a strong bowling attack and a score accelerated from the mundane by the Thomas brothers.

Kearsey was a star with both bat and ball, but that should not take away from the progress made and experience gained by Crane and Whittock in this reduced season.

Weston again face tough opposition this weekend at Bridgwater, who have only lost one game so far this year and who finished fifth in Premier One last year.