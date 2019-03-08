Weston's trip to bottom club Shapwick & Polden 'as big as it gets' says coach Trego

Weston coach Sam Trego says Saturday's game against bottom club Shapwick & Polden is "as big as it gets" as his side have just two games left of their season to avoid relegation.

After two consecutive wins over Keynsham and Ilminster, Weston were defeated at home by leaders Taunton Deane last weekend by seven wickets.

With just two games left and his side two points from safety, Trego says every game is huge starting at Northbrook Road this weekend, which will see Paul Van Meekeren replace Matt Huxtable.

"We do have a massive game this Saturday against Shapwick & Polden, where we will be looking to put last Saturday's result behind us," he said.

"It's as big as it gets," he said. "If we win, we give ourselves a really good chance of staying up. If we lose then we have it all to do next weekend against Winterbourne. We know it's going to go down to the last game of the season, regardless of this weekend's results."

Despite their recent defeat, Trego was full of praise for Tahmid Ahmed, Alex Leeks and Jack Press.

"As bad as we could have imagined," he said. "To lose the toss in any rain-affected game is difficult, but one where the wicket was so wet made it very tough for the boys to get a positive result.

"Again the young lads, Leeks, Ahmed and Press, were outstanding in the field, but in a low-scoring game where you lose, no one really stood out with bat or ball."

Weston end their season at Devonshire Road against Winterbourne and Trego says he looks back on the season with a lot of lessons learned which he hopes will help them.

"It's had plenty of ups and downs, " he added.

"Probably a few more downs than we would've liked as a team but the close defeats have made us a tight unit which will stand us well for these final two games.

"I believe we can avoid relegation and so do the players.

"We've simply brushed last week under the carpet and have focused on the things we did really well against Illminster and Keynsham.

"We need to be as positive as we can be with both bat and ball and scrap for the 44 points that are left on the table.

"We just need to put in two strong performances and hope that it will be good enough to keep us in WEPL2."