Weston start preparing for West of England Premier 2 season as fixtures released

Weston won four of their last five games of the season including Winterbourne on the final day to stay up. Archant

Weston's preparations for the 2020 season have begun following the release of the West of England Premier Two fixtures.

A 10-run win over Winterbourne on August 31 ensured Weston beat relegation on the final day of the 2019 season.

And head coach Sam Trego knows another challenging campaign awaits as they start at Ilminster on May 2.

"Next season, we start all over again with the same group of players who are now another year wiser at this level of cricket," said Trego.

"We knew as soon as we saw the set-up in Premier Two this year we'd have 18 very tough fixtures.

"The experience we gained last year will really help us this season and hopefully we will not be looking over our shoulders for most of the season."

A busy few months for the club have seen Tom Chambers and George Cox battle back to full fitness after long-term injuries, while Scott Harris has returned to Cheddar.

But Trego has full confidence in his team and the academy, who enjoyed one of their best seasons last year.

"The youth set-up at Weston is fantastic and in my three years as coach, we've brought in Jack Press, Alex Leeks, Thamid Ahmed, Davis Trego and Will Crane. These boys have big futures at the club," he added.

"Losing Scott is a blow to the top of our batting order but I'm positive one of our batsmen will step up next season and claim the opening spot and build a partnership with the experienced Rob Turner."

And Trego says it is important to build their home form, which he hopes can bring in a few more people, adding: "We need to make it really tough for teams to come to Devonshire Road by scoring big runs in the first innings or restricting sides if they bat first.

"I want the lads to play in a positive way next season and hopefully that will bring a few people through the gate to come and watch Weston."

Next year also sees the club celebrate its 175th anniversary and Trego says they are hoping to make it a campaign to truly remember.

"As it's our 175th year it really does show how big cricket is in Weston and hopefully as a club we will pull together throughout the season and make it an extra special season," he said.

Weston 2020 Fixtures: May 2: Ilminster; May 9: WINTERBOURNE; May 16: North Perrott; May 23: TAUNTON ST ANDREWS; May 30: Bristol; June 6: FROME; June 13: Bishopston; June 20: MIDSOMER NORTON; June 27: Bath II; July 4: ILMINSTER; July 11: Winterbourne; July 18: NORTH PERROTT; July 25: Taunton St Andrews; August 1: BRISTOL; August 8: Frome; August 15: BISHOPSTON; August 22: Midsomer Norton; August 29: BATH II.