Back-to-back Weston wins leave head coach Trego 'very pleased'

Sam Trego says that picking up back-to-back wins was 'very pleasing' after his side beat Ilminster at Devonshire Road.

Weston had lost their first four games in a row and were in the bottom two with Kenysham before picking up their first win of the season over their rivals.

And Trego says he has been encouraged by the players' response, after bowling out their visitors for 109 runs on Saturday.

"An eight-wicket victory means the team's performance was at the level that we've been striving for all season," said coach Trego.

"Everything worked well for us on Saturday, winning the toss, bowling good areas and testing the batsman with every ball we bowled and then to reach the target with 25 overs and only losing two wickets were very pleasing.

"Two wins on the bounce have pushed us to just below mid-table in the league and brought lots of confidence to not only first-team players but the whole club.

"The start to the season wasn't what we wanted, but the boys have stuck to what we believe in, worked hard at training and now we are seeing the benefits of this."

Despite an up and down start so far, head coach Trego says their attitude has remained positive.

"The players' attitude has been great all season; it was the silly errors with both bat and ball that caused the four defeats at the start of the season," he added.

"We've addressed those mistakes in training and I've had discussions with the players and since then we have won our last two games and played some positive cricket.

"We go to Taunton Deane on the back of two very good results and will be looking to put in another big performance that gives us a chance of winning on Saturday.

"We know that anything less than this against a very good Taunton Deane will make it difficult to come away with a win."

Despite the struggles early on in the season, Trego says they are now fully focused on the future, starting with Saturday's game.

He said: "Saturday's win gives us momentum and the memories of those four losses at the start of the season are well behind us.

"We know Saturday's game will be tough but with confidence running high through the team we can go to Taunton Deane knowing we are playing good cricket and have every chance of making it three wins from three."